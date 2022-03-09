Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh News Today 9 March 2022
Live Updates
- 9 March 2022 8:02 AM GMT
The Andhra Pradesh state government has given good news to Andhra Pradesh government employees. Based on the recommendations of the 11th PRC, Special Secretary to the Government Shameer Singh Ravath has issued a GO declaring child adoption, child care, special leave for the disabled, and ex-gratia for various ailments.Read more
- 9 March 2022 7:04 AM GMT
A fatal road accident took place in Krishna district this morning. A fast moving APSRTC bus collided with a lorry going in front. One person was killed and the front of the bus was badly damaged in the crash.Read more
- 9 March 2022 6:40 AM GMT
The suicide of a young man in East Godavari district has led to intense tension. A young man who went to the police station after his lover's mother complained was later found lying in a shed on the outskirts of the village. Meanwhile, family members were alarmed that the young man had committed suicide after being severely beaten by the CI. The DSP sent the CI to the VR, realising that the situation was escalating.Read more
- 9 March 2022 6:39 AM GMT
As assured by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of announcing great news to the unemployed youth in the state, the government will release the notifications for 80,039 vacant job positions today. Speaking in the second day of assembly session, the Chief Minister said that all the notifications will be announced from today. The government has also proposed to announce 2,020 teaching posts and 2,774 non-teaching posts in all the universities in Telangana which brings the total number of direct recruitment vacancies to 91,142. The regularization of contract employees revealed that there are 80,039 vacancies to be filled in the state, the Chief Minister said.Read more
- 9 March 2022 6:38 AM GMT
In what could be termed as a surprise gift for the contract employees, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday announced to regularize 11,103 contract staff in the state. While announcing the vacant job posts in the state, the Chief Minister said that they have decided to regularize the contract staff and added the employees were inherited from the undivided Andhra Pradesh. "The government believed that there was no excuse for having such a large number of contract employees in the public sector. Therefore, the government decided to regularize contract employees those working since June 2, 2014 in the newly formed state with a humanitarian perspective," the CM said.Read more