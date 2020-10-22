Live Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus, Today 22 October 2020

Live Updates Today 22 October 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana as on 21 October Telangana registered 1,579 coronavirus positive cases till 8 pm on Sunday taking the total number positive cases to 2,26,124 while the death toll touched 1,287 with five new persons dying of coronavirus. As many as 1,811 persons recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours pushing the recovery toll to 2,04,388. At present, the number of active cases in the state are 20,449 including 17,071 in-home/institutional isolation.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 21 October 3,746 fresh COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh take state's infection tally to 7,93,299; death toll rises to 6,508 with 27 more fatalities.

Coronavirus in India as on 21 October With 54,044 new COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 76,51,108. With 717 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,15,914. Total active cases are 7,40,090 after a decrease of 8448 in last 24 hrs. Total cured/migrated cases are 67,95,103 with 61,775 new discharges in last 24 hrs.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 29 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 20 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:11 AM and will set at 5:50 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on October 22 will be 93% and Air Quality will be Fair with 133 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 33 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 23 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:01 AM and will set at 5:41 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on October 22 will be 96% and Air Quality will be Fair with 41 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on October 22 (4 Rabi ul Awal, 1442); Fajr: 4:59 AM; Sunrise: 6:11 AM; Dhuhr: 12:01 PM; Asr: 3:21 PM; Maghrib: 5:50 PM; Isha: 7:03 PM

