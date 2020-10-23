Live Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus, Today 23 October 2020

Live Updates Today 23 October 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana as on 22 October Telangana recorded 1,456 fresh coronavirus positive cases taking the overall tally to 2,27,500 while the death toll touched 1,292 with five new persons dying of the virus. Meanwhile, with 1,717 recoveries, the recovery count went up to 2,06,105. Currently, there are 20,183 active cases out of which 16,977 are in home/institutional isolation.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 22 October Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reported 3,620 new Covid-19 cases, raising the state's tally to 7.96 lakh, even as 3,723 more patients recovered from the virus.

Coronavirus in India as on 22 October With 55,838 new #COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 77,06,946. With 702 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,16,616. Total active cases are 7,15,812 after a decrease of 24,278 in last 24 hrs.Total cured cases are 68,74,518 with 79,415 new discharges in last 24 hrs

Weather in Hyderabad will be 30 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 20 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:12 AM and will set at 5:49 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on October 23 will be 90% and Air Quality will be Fair with 155 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 34 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 24 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:02 AM and will set at 5:40 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on October 23 will be 92% and Air Quality will be Fair with 135 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on October 23 (5 Rabi ul Awal, 1442); Fajr: 4:58 AM; Sunrise: 6:11 AM; Dhuhr: 12:00 PM; Asr: 3:20 PM; Maghrib: 5:49 PM; Isha: 7:02 PM

Live Updates on Coronavirus