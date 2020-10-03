Live Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus, Today 3 October 2020

Live Updates Today 3 October 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana as on 2 October Telangana state has registered 2,009 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 10 deaths until 8 pm on Thursday. While the total number of positive cases in the state went up to 1,95,609, the death toll touched 1,145. Meanwhile, around 2,437 persons have been recovered from the virus in a single day pushing the recovery count to 1,65,884. At the present, the active cases in the state are 28,620 out of which 23,372 are in home/institutional isolation.



Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 2 October Andhra Pradesh reported 6,555 new COVID19 cases, 7,485 recoveries & 31 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total positive cases to 7,06,790, including 6,43,993 recoveries, 56,897 active cases & 5,900 deaths



Coronavirus in India as on 2 October India's COVID19 tally reaches 63,94,069 with a spike of 81,484 new cases & 1,095 deaths reported in last 24 hours. The total cases include 9,42,217 active cases, 53,52,078 cured/discharged/migrated & 99,773 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare



Weather in Hyderabad will be 31 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:07 AM and will set at 6:03 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on October 3 will be 80% and Air Quality will be Fair with 80 AQI.



Weather in Vijayawada will be 34 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:57 AM and will set at 5:54 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on October 3 will be 87% and Air Quality will be Fair with 91 AQI.



Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on October 3 (15 Safar, 1442); Fajr: 4:56 AM; Sunrise: 6:06 AM; Dhuhr: 12:06 PM; Asr: 3:28 PM; Maghrib: 6:04 PM; Isha: 7:16 PM



Live Updates on Coronavirus

