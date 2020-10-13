Live Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka Coronavirus, Today 13 October 2020

Live Updates Today 13 October 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh & Karnataka. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana as on 12 October Telangana state witnessed a drop in coronavirus positive cases in the latest bulletin issued on Monday. The state registered 1,021 cases until 8 pm on Sunday taking the total number of confirmed cases to 2,13,084 while the death toll went up to 1,228 with six new cases in a day. The recovery count was pushed to 1,87,342 with the recovery of 2,214 persons in the last 24 hours. Currently, there are 24,514 active cases out of which 20,036 are in home/institutional isolation.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 12 October Andhra Pradesh reports 3,224 new COVID19 cases, 32 fatalities and 5,504 recoveries. Infection tally rises to 7,58,951, death toll goes up to 6,256.

Coronavirus in Karnataka as on 12 October Karnataka reports 7606 new COVID19 cases, 12,030 discharges and 70 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 7,17,915, including 5,92,084 discharges and 10,036 deaths. Active cases stand at 1,15,776: Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka.

Coronavirus in India as on 12 October India's COVID19 tally crosses 71-lakh mark with a spike of 66,732 new cases & 816 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 71,20,539 including 8,61,853 active cases, 61,49,536 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,09,150 deaths Union Health Ministry.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 25 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 21 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:09 AM and will set at 5:55 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on October 13 will be 97% and Air Quality will be Fair with 13 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 27 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 24 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:59 AM and will set at 5:47 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on October 13 will be 96% and Air Quality will be Fair with 9 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on October 13 (25 Safar, 1442); Fajr: 4:57 AM; Sunrise: 6:08 AM; Dhuhr: 12:03 PM; Asr: 3:25 PM; Maghrib: 5:57 PM; Isha: 7:08 PM

