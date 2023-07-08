  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Live Updates

Narendra Modi Warangal Tour Live Updates: PM Modi begins speech in Telugu by greeting the guests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi 

Highlights

Get live updates of Narendra Modi's Warangal tour. Stay updated with the latest news and developments as India's Prime Minister visits Warangal. Follow the tour's highlights, speeches, and important announcements in real-time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Warangal to lay foundation stone for Wagon Manufacturing unit and other development works.

Bhadrakali Temple authorities have prepared five different types of prasadams which would be given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after performing special puja.

Show Full Article

Live Updates

2023-07-08 05:10:14
>Load More
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X