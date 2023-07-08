Live
Narendra Modi Warangal Tour Live Updates: PM Modi begins speech in Telugu by greeting the guests
Get live updates of Narendra Modi's Warangal tour. Stay updated with the latest news and developments as India's Prime Minister visits Warangal. Follow the tour's highlights, speeches, and important announcements in real-time.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Warangal to lay foundation stone for Wagon Manufacturing unit and other development works.
Bhadrakali Temple authorities have prepared five different types of prasadams which would be given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after performing special puja.
Live Updates
- 8 July 2023 6:45 AM GMT
"KCR is nurturing AIMIM . Farmers are struggling. No free fertilizers. Farmers will boycott. No waiver of farmers loans. People will confine the KCR family to farm house in the next elections " - kishan reddy
- 8 July 2023 6:43 AM GMT
Unemployed youth cheated for not given unemployment dole. Youth will boycott. Unemployed youth will dethrone KCR . TSPSC papers leaked.
- 8 July 2023 6:43 AM GMT
People should boycott the Kalvakuntla family. Dalits will boycott the KCR family. Not given 3 acres of land to Dalits.
- 8 July 2023 6:43 AM GMT
KCR should answer why The BRS government boycotted Modi visit
KCR should answer why The BRS government boycotted Modi visit. Modi laid foundation stone for many schemes today. KCR should answer why boycotted the PM visit.
- 8 July 2023 6:40 AM GMT
After 30 years, one PM from India came to Warangal. It is Modi .
- 8 July 2023 6:39 AM GMT
BJP state unit President G Kishan Reddy said Modi is " World popular leader". Modi took not a single day leave during his nine year rule .
- 8 July 2023 6:38 AM GMT
BJP will dethrone the KCR government and bring Rama Rajyam.
- 8 July 2023 6:34 AM GMT
Called people to give a standing ovation to Modi.
- 8 July 2023 6:34 AM GMT
Modi came to Warangal to inaugurate development projects - Bandi Sanjay
Why KCR did not attend the Modi visit.
- 8 July 2023 6:32 AM GMT
Modi sanctioned crores of worth infrastructure development projects.