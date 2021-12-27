  • Menu
Omicron Coronavirus India Live Updates: India's Omicron tally at 578

27 December 2021
Omicron Coronavirus India Live Updates: Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh news today 27 December 2021

Highlights

Omicron Coronavirus India Live Updates: India registered 6,531 new Covid cases and 315 deaths in a span of 24 hours, and the Omicron infection tally has reached 578, said the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Monday.

Out of the total Omicron positive cases, 151 have been discharged from the various hospitals they were admitted to. So far 19 states have reported the Omicron cases, the Union health ministry said.

Out of the total Omicron positive cases, 151 have been discharged from the various hospitals they were admitted to. So far 19 states have reported the Omicron cases, the Union health ministry said.

Live Updates

  • 27 Dec 2021 5:33 AM GMT

    India registered 6,531 new Covid cases and 315 deaths in a span of 24 hours, and the Omicron infection tally has reached 578, said the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Monday. Read Full Story

  • 27 Dec 2021 5:32 AM GMT

    EXPLAINER | New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch

    Newly infected COVID-19 patients have two new treatment options that can be taken at home. Read Full Story

  • 27 Dec 2021 5:20 AM GMT

    Omicron Update: Delhi Tops Among States


  • 27 Dec 2021 5:19 AM GMT

    Omicron Scare: First Death in Australia

    Australia reports 1st Omicron death in a fully-vaccinated man in his 80s with underlying health conditions

  • 27 Dec 2021 5:18 AM GMT

    Covid-19 night curfew to be enforced in Delhi between 11 pm and 5 am from Monday: DDMA order.

  • 27 Dec 2021 5:18 AM GMT

    Peru registers 71 total cases of Omicron variant

    Peru confirmed 22 new cases of Omicron, bringing the total number of infected people with the COVID-19 variant to 71, Health Minister Hernando Cevallos reported Sunday. Cevallos said that three of the new cases were detected in the Peruvian town of Sullana in the department of Piura, and "apparently all are from a single-family." He added that he has been in communication with the regional health department to ensure necessary measures are taken to prevent the variant from spreading in the town.

  • 27 Dec 2021 5:17 AM GMT

    Omicron case tally rises to 578: Govt


  • 27 Dec 2021 5:17 AM GMT

    13 students have tested positive for Covid. These students are asymptomatic & are under isolation. The University is vigilant, follows all SOPs to track & trace contacts of the students who've tested positive: Dr. Prashant Dave, Registrar, MIT World Peace University, Pune

