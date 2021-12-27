Omicron Coronavirus India Live Updates: India's Omicron tally at 578
Omicron Coronavirus India Live Updates: India registered 6,531 new Covid cases and 315 deaths in a span of 24 hours, and the Omicron infection tally has reached 578, said the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Monday.
Out of the total Omicron positive cases, 151 have been discharged from the various hospitals they were admitted to. So far 19 states have reported the Omicron cases, the Union health ministry said.
India registered 6,531 new Covid cases and 315 deaths in a span of 24 hours, and the Omicron infection tally has reached 578, said the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Monday.
EXPLAINER | New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
Newly infected COVID-19 patients have two new treatment options that can be taken at home. Read Full Story
Omicron Update: Delhi Tops Among States
Omicron Scare: First Death in Australia
Australia reports 1st Omicron death in a fully-vaccinated man in his 80s with underlying health conditions
Covid-19 night curfew to be enforced in Delhi between 11 pm and 5 am from Monday: DDMA order.
Peru registers 71 total cases of Omicron variant
Peru confirmed 22 new cases of Omicron, bringing the total number of infected people with the COVID-19 variant to 71, Health Minister Hernando Cevallos reported Sunday. Cevallos said that three of the new cases were detected in the Peruvian town of Sullana in the department of Piura, and "apparently all are from a single-family." He added that he has been in communication with the regional health department to ensure necessary measures are taken to prevent the variant from spreading in the town.
Omicron case tally rises to 578: Govt
13 students have tested positive for Covid. These students are asymptomatic & are under isolation. The University is vigilant, follows all SOPs to track & trace contacts of the students who've tested positive: Dr. Prashant Dave, Registrar, MIT World Peace University, Pune