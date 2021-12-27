Omicron Coronavirus India Live Updates: India's Omicron tally at 578

Omicron Coronavirus India Live Updates: India registered 6,531 new Covid cases and 315 deaths in a span of 24 hours, and the Omicron infection tally has reached 578, said the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Monday.

Out of the total Omicron positive cases, 151 have been discharged from the various hospitals they were admitted to. So far 19 states have reported the Omicron cases, the Union health ministry said.