Omicron Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reports 6,650 new Covid-19 cases, Omicron tally jumps to 360

Omicron Coronavirus India Live Updates: India recorded 6,650 new covid-19 cases and 374 deaths in the 24 hours ending 8 am Friday. The tally of Omicron cases in the country rose to 358. Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of the new variant cases, at 88, followed by Delhi with 67, Telangana 38, Tamil Nadu 34, Karnataka 31 and Gujarat 30. Active coronavirus cases stood at 77,516 while 374 people recovered on Thursday.
Live Updates
- 24 Dec 2021 6:41 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh: Dr G Hymavati, director, Public Health, said, "Two more cases of Omicron reported in Andhra Pradesh took the total to four. A 41-year-old Kuwait returnee, who is a resident of East Godavari district, arrived at Gannavaram airport on December 19. The person tested positive for Covid-19 on December 20 and samples were sent to CCMB Hyderabad for genome sequencing. She was declared positive for Omicron variant. The patient has been quarantined and put under the close observation of the health department."
- 24 Dec 2021 5:58 AM GMT
- 24 Dec 2021 5:58 AM GMT
No Covid-related restrictions as of now in Punjab, but we request people to follow guidelines: CM Charanjit Singh Channi
- 24 Dec 2021 5:57 AM GMT
Uttar Pradesh: A maximum of 200 people will now be allowed at weddings and other events.
- 24 Dec 2021 5:57 AM GMT
UP imposes night curfew from December 25.
Curfew to be in place in Uttar Pradesh from 11 pm to 5 am in light of Covid.
- 24 Dec 2021 5:56 AM GMT
Two more Omicron cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, state tally rises to 4.
- 24 Dec 2021 5:56 AM GMT
The 358 Omicron Covid variant cases have been detected across 17 states and union territories so far, govt data shows