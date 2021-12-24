Omicron Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reports 6,650 new Covid-19 cases, Omicron tally jumps to 360

Omicron Coronavirus India Live Updates: India recorded 6,650 new covid-19 cases and 374 deaths in the 24 hours ending 8 am Friday. The tally of Omicron cases in the country rose to 358. Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of the new variant cases, at 88, followed by Delhi with 67, Telangana 38, Tamil Nadu 34, Karnataka 31 and Gujarat 30. Active coronavirus cases stood at 77,516 while 374 people recovered on Thursday.