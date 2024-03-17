PM to address public meeting in Chilakaluri pet (Live Update)

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan and other leaders of NDA alliance will address a mega public meeting ‘Praja Galam’ at the Boppudi village near Chilakaluripet of Palnadu district this evening. The three parties’ alliance is hosting the first mega public meeting after the Election commission notification released yesterday for the Lok Sabha polls and the Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh.

The three parties determined to win the Assembly elections to be held in Andhra Pradesh on May 13. Lok Sabha polls will also be held simultaneously on the same day in Andhra Pradesh. Lakhs of TDP, Jana Sena and BJP functionaries, supporters and fans have arrived from various parts of Andhra Pradesh for the mega public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi near Chilakaluripeta. Curiosity is mounting in the state on the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the public meeting. The TDP said the party had rejoined the NDA alliance keeping in view of the interests of Andhra Pradesh and for the development of the State.

The TDP came out of NDA alliance before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections stating that the BJP had not fulfilled the promises it had made to the AP during the bifurcation of the state. After nearly five years of gap, the TDP again joined the NDA after holding meetings with the BJP top leaders in Delhi last month. Now, the three parties alliance is ready for the poll battle to defeat the ruling YSRCP in the ensuing Assembly elections to be held in May 2024….