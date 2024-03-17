Live
PM to address public meeting in Chilakaluri pet (Live Update)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan and other leaders of NDA alliance will address a mega public meeting ‘Praja Galam’
VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan and other leaders of NDA alliance will address a mega public meeting ‘Praja Galam’ at the Boppudi village near Chilakaluripet of Palnadu district this evening. The three parties’ alliance is hosting the first mega public meeting after the Election commission notification released yesterday for the Lok Sabha polls and the Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh.
The three parties determined to win the Assembly elections to be held in Andhra Pradesh on May 13. Lok Sabha polls will also be held simultaneously on the same day in Andhra Pradesh. Lakhs of TDP, Jana Sena and BJP functionaries, supporters and fans have arrived from various parts of Andhra Pradesh for the mega public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi near Chilakaluripeta. Curiosity is mounting in the state on the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the public meeting. The TDP said the party had rejoined the NDA alliance keeping in view of the interests of Andhra Pradesh and for the development of the State.
The TDP came out of NDA alliance before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections stating that the BJP had not fulfilled the promises it had made to the AP during the bifurcation of the state. After nearly five years of gap, the TDP again joined the NDA after holding meetings with the BJP top leaders in Delhi last month. Now, the three parties alliance is ready for the poll battle to defeat the ruling YSRCP in the ensuing Assembly elections to be held in May 2024….
Live Updates
- 17 March 2024 1:10 PM GMT
Modi asked the audience to switch on torch lights of the mobile phones
- 17 March 2024 1:09 PM GMT
He assured the people of Andhra Pradesh that NDA will develop infrastructure development in the state
- 17 March 2024 1:07 PM GMT
He underlined the need to vote for the NDA for the rapid development of AP and India and stated that the next five years are very crucial for the development of Andhra Pradesh
- 17 March 2024 1:05 PM GMT
He said YSRCp and Congress are same and asked the people not to vote for the two parties. He said the YSRCP and Congress are run by one family members and asked the people to be cautious about it
- 17 March 2024 1:02 PM GMT
He said the AP people determined to elect NDA government in the state and central
- 17 March 2024 1:00 PM GMT
He said the AP people decided to dethrone the AP government and ministers are competing one another in corruption
- 17 March 2024 12:59 PM GMT
He said the NDA government had honoured former PM PV Narasimha Rao by conferring Bharat Ratna
- 17 March 2024 12:58 PM GMT
He said NT Ramarao had lived in the role of Sri Krishna in the movies
- 17 March 2024 12:57 PM GMT
He said NDA had always respected NT Ramarao and recalled the Congress party never respected NTR
- 17 March 2024 12:54 PM GMT
He asked the voters to think how the India alliance parties make comments against one another