Ponniyin Selvan 1 Movie Review and Release Day LIVE UPDATES: Maniratnam back with a bang
Ponniyin selvan 1 grandly Releasing today. Check out movie review and audience reaction here
Live Updates
- 30 Sep 2022 4:06 AM GMT
Decent movie at 1st watch.. Climax peaksss 🔥 🔥.. Script 🔥... Non-Linear Narration would've made this better imo.. #PS1 #PonniyinSelvan #PonniyinSelvanFDFS— Arra (@arra15513) September 30, 2022
- 30 Sep 2022 4:04 AM GMT
#PS1 - Decent One ✌️— Bigil Vairavan (@vairav1306) September 30, 2022
Good that Mani Ratnam didn't add any unwanted commercial elements but that made movie little bit laggy. Overall a decent watch for the making and performance from the star cast.
Good end to the movie with little bit surprise 🔥
JR and Karthi bestuuu 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GR92XMzA9H
- 30 Sep 2022 4:04 AM GMT
hearing so much posting reviews about vanthiyathevan 🥺🧎. you deserves lots @Karthi_Offl na❤️. #PS1 pic.twitter.com/AtNdbYdmgH— 𝙸𝚗𝚗𝚘𝚌𝚎𝚗𝚝_𝚝𝚠𝚎𝚝𝚣ᴿᵒˡᵉˣ😇 (@Innocent_twetz) September 30, 2022
- 30 Sep 2022 3:36 AM GMT
#PS1 [4.6/5] : @chiyaan may not have lot of screen time.. But his character and acting make the most impact.. 🔥 @Karthi_Offl is all-rounder.. Heroic to Humor to being flirtious.. He delivers perfectly.. 👌@actor_jayamravi is THE Ponniyin Selvan.. Majestic Performance.. 👍 pic.twitter.com/liGZOcBh1q— dongri🤠 (@magizhan123) September 30, 2022
- 30 Sep 2022 3:29 AM GMT
My travel time to and from the movies was considerably more than the #PonniyinSelvan’s screentime but it was all worth it.— Anne (@_AnneSays) September 30, 2022
My only gripe is that I didn’t watch it on IMAX 🤧🤧#PonniyinSelvan1 #PS1 #PS1TamilInCanada
- 30 Sep 2022 3:28 AM GMT
#PS1 is an Periodic action drama .It was started with interesting storyline.But flat narration. Fights & emotions are not upto the mark. Finally your ticket will worthy for 1time watchable.— always_Dinesh (@Dinesh2005727) September 30, 2022
My rating:⭐⭐.5/5
- 30 Sep 2022 3:27 AM GMT
#PonniyinSelvan #PS1 Review Mindblown Goosebumps.Take a bow mani sir @MadrasTalkies_ for taking this challenge and deliver it to the best one could possibly think of @arrahman you genius BGM outoftheworld brilliant star cast amazing visuals @LycaProductions nailed it #blockbuster— Limitless (@VJ_C) September 30, 2022
- 30 Sep 2022 3:24 AM GMT
#PonniyinSelvan ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐— Films Spicy (@Films_Spicy) September 30, 2022
The pride of Tamil cinema #ManiRatnam proved he is the master director. A faithful adaptation of the novel. No complaints about the VFX as most scenes were shot in real locations. Brilliant performance by the cast. ARR bgm is banger. Climax twist🔥#PS1
- 30 Sep 2022 3:21 AM GMT
Early morning show laye ivlo positive reports varuthey... Imagine the response after family audience gets into the theatres 🥵💥🔥— 𝐆𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐦 𝐕𝐉⚡ (@Its_GowthamVJ) September 30, 2022
Biggest blockbuster on cards💯🔥🔥#PonniyinSelvan #PonniyinSelvan1 #PonniyinSelvanFDFS #PS1 #PS1FromToday #PS1review
- 30 Sep 2022 3:20 AM GMT
Intermission🔥 #PonniyinSelvan1 ⚔️— Rajini☆Followers (@RajiniFollowers) September 30, 2022
As a #PonniyinSelvan book reader, 80% Satisfied Overall till now👍
Waiting for 2nd Half & Climax that leads to #PS2 !@rajinikanth #Jailer #Thalaivar #PS1