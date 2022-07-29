Ramarao On Duty Movie Review and Release Day LIVE UPDATES: Raviteja Mass Mode ON
Tollywood's ace actor and Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is in full form and is having a couple of interesting movies. His next movie Ramarao On Duty releasing on Today
Tollywood's ace actor and Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is in full form and is having a couple of interesting movies in his kitty. After the blockbuster hit of the Khiladi movie, he signed a few other movies too and is now busy wrapping them. His next movie Ramarao On Duty releasing on Today
Live Updates
- 29 July 2022 5:43 AM GMT
Blockbuster reports everywhere and it's a mass feast for audience @RaviTeja_offl anna hit kottesam #raviteja #DivyanshaKaushik— RVDR (@RVDRarm) July 29, 2022
#RamaRaoOnDuty
- 29 July 2022 5:36 AM GMT
#RamaRaoOnDuty Overall a Completely Lackluster Movie that is neither a proper thriller nor does it have any commercial elements.— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) July 29, 2022
Not sure how Ravi Teja accepted this script. Other than a few scenes and a song, there is nothing worth mentioning.
Forgettable!
Rating: 2/5
- 29 July 2022 5:31 AM GMT
#RamaRaoOnDuty watching Ramarao on Duty. The movie is good. The scenes are fresh and slang you will enjoy for sure. Music what director said is true (thupu vadelipothande)— HARI (@HARIKRI09481624) July 29, 2022
Really good emotions and mass thriller. @rajisha_vijayan super. Item song next level with theatre sounds. pic.twitter.com/B3cFx4DP5r
- 29 July 2022 5:30 AM GMT
USA premieres of slick action thriller #RamaRaoOnDuty are on now.. 🔥— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 29, 2022
Remember, NO SPOILERS 💥#RamaRaoOnDutyFromTomorrow@RaviTeja_offl @directorsarat @Divyanshaaaaaa @rajisha_vijayan @anveshijain @SamCSmusic @sathyaDP @RTTeamWorks @SLVCinemasOffl pic.twitter.com/b4HSXtlGEt
- 29 July 2022 5:27 AM GMT
#RamaRaoOnDuty USA 🇺🇸 Premiers— Gulte (@GulteOfficial) July 29, 2022
$57,007 - 202 locs - 10:10 PM PST #RaviTeja #DivyanshaKaushik #RamaRaoOnDutyOnJuly29
- 29 July 2022 5:24 AM GMT
#RamaRaoOnDuty Super Hit Movie With Decent Fast first half Intravel West 💥💥— vijay (@Vijay12425550) July 29, 2022
And super 2 half with last 25mints rap🔥
Overall super hot movie
3/5 Rating #RaviTeja pic.twitter.com/t2Eiw7xdrv
- 29 July 2022 5:15 AM GMT
Done with the mve#RamaRaoOnDuty— ustaad's gajala (@DJtillu_DJ) July 29, 2022
Gud mve Fans ki aithe 👌 nachudhi
2nd half kuda Bane undhi some what boring in middle but last 30 mins is just #RaviTeja 's mass 🔥
Direction could've been better but no hate to sarat bcoz it's his 1st mv👍
Fights Bgm 🔥
Story 👍
Abv avg mv🤝 https://t.co/MlugZlHSX1
- 29 July 2022 5:14 AM GMT
Blockbuster response from early shows🥁— Think Positive (@Think_Negative_) July 29, 2022
ASALU VETA MODALAINDI 🔥🔥#RamaRaoOnDuty
- 29 July 2022 5:12 AM GMT
With Zero Expectations Tho Movie ke vacha @RaviTeja_offl anna kosam... Idhe Mana Ravi anna range cinema kaadhu... Ilanti Role lo anna ne chudadam baledhu... #Republic lo Saidaram tej lanti chinna hero's chesey range cinema idhe #RamaRaoOnDuty— Remo Sk (@RemoSk2112) July 29, 2022
- 29 July 2022 5:11 AM GMT
Blockbuster 🔥🔥#RamaRaoOnDuty— SUPERSTAR 🦁™ (@Rahul__Mb) July 29, 2022