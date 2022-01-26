Republic Day 2022 Live Updates: Republic Day Parade begins; military might on display
India Republic Day 2022 Parade, Republic Day 2022 Chief Guest, Speech, Parade Timing, Flag Hoisting Live Streaming Updates: Amid the ongoing Covid wave, the government has decided to significantly curtail the number of people who will physically attend the Republic Day celebrations this year.
Republic Day Parade 2022, Flag Hosting Live Updates: India is showcasing its military might and cultural diversity on Rajpath today, as it celebrates its 73rd Republic Day. Security has been tightened in the Capital ahead of the Republic Day parade, which is scheduled to start half an hour later than usual this year. Apart from cultural performances by more than 480 dancers from across the country, and as many as 21 tableaux, the parade will also feature a grand 75 aircraft flypast by the Indian Air Force (IAF).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the National War Memorial on Wednesday morning, where he paid homage to the armed forces personnel who were killed in action. He was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the chiefs of the three defence forces.
Live Updates
- 26 Jan 2022 6:30 AM GMT
The cockpit view of the Rudra formation led by Col Sudipto Chaki of 301 Army Aviation Special Operations Sqn with National Flag comprising two Dhruv helicopters and two ALH Rudra Helicopters
- 26 Jan 2022 6:29 AM GMT
Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan inspecting the parade, on the occasion of 73rd Republic day celebrations at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada
- 26 Jan 2022 6:25 AM GMT
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot unfurled the national flag on the 73rd Republic Day.
- 26 Jan 2022 6:19 AM GMT
The tableaux of Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir at Rajpath during
- 26 Jan 2022 6:18 AM GMT
Goa tableau participating in the Republic Day Parade is based on the theme 'symbols of Goan Heritage'.
The tableau showcases Fort Aguada, Martyrs' Memorial at Azad Maidan in Panaji and Dona Paula.
- 26 Jan 2022 6:16 AM GMT
Uttarakhand tableau at the 73rd Republic Day parade depicts Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara, Dobra-Chanti Bridge and Badrinath Temple
- 26 Jan 2022 6:15 AM GMT
The tableau of Gujarat showcases the theme of the 'tribal movement of Gujarat'.
The front part of the tableau represents the freedom fighting spirits of tribals' ancestors.
- 26 Jan 2022 6:13 AM GMT
Republic Day Parade Live Updates: Meghalaya's tableau shows a woman weaving a bamboo basket and the many bamboo & cane products of the State
- 26 Jan 2022 6:12 AM GMT
The Camel-mounted band of the Border Security Force at the 73rd Republic Day at Rajpath
- 26 Jan 2022 6:09 AM GMT
Republic Day Parade Live: Indian Air Force tableau displays the theme 'Indian Air Force Transforming for the future'. It showcases scaled-down models of MiG-21, Gnat, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Aslesha radar and Rafale aircraft.