Republic Day 2022 Live Updates: Republic Day Parade begins; military might on display

Republic Day Parade 2022, Flag Hosting Live Updates: India is showcasing its military might and cultural diversity on Rajpath today, as it celebrates its 73rd Republic Day. Security has been tightened in the Capital ahead of the Republic Day parade, which is scheduled to start half an hour later than usual this year. Apart from cultural performances by more than 480 dancers from across the country, and as many as 21 tableaux, the parade will also feature a grand 75 aircraft flypast by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the National War Memorial on Wednesday morning, where he paid homage to the armed forces personnel who were killed in action. He was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the chiefs of the three defence forces.