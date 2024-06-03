Live
- Over 11,000 poll-related FIRs registered in Andhra Pradesh
- Very hopeful of positive results: Sonia Gandhi
- Nadda holds meet with top BJP leaders
- All arrangements in place for counting exercise
- Vote counting to start at 8.30 am today
- Bengaluru breaks 133-yr record for highest daily rainfall in June
- India created world record with 64.2 cr voting
- Security blanket over AP
- Will exit polls become exact polls?
- Attempts to Influence Poll Process: CEC Kumar dares Oppn to give proof
Telangana Election Result 2024 Live Updates
Highlights
After the formation of new government under the Congress party in last December, the state has went for Lok Sabha elections held on May 13 with polling being held for 17 seats. There was a tough fight between Congress, BJP and BRS and the results will be announced on June 4. We The Hans India are ready to provide live updates on the results.
