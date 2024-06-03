  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Live Updates

Telangana Election Result 2024 Live Updates

Telangana Election Result 2024 Live Updates
x
Highlights

After the formation of new government under the Congress party in last December, the state has went for Lok Sabha elections held on May 13 with polling being held for 17 seats.

After the formation of new government under the Congress party in last December, the state has went for Lok Sabha elections held on May 13 with polling being held for 17 seats. There was a tough fight between Congress, BJP and BRS and the results will be announced on June 4. We The Hans India are ready to provide live updates on the results.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X