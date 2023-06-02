  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Live Updates

Telangana Formation Day Live Updates: KCR unfurled National flag and received police guard of honour

Telangana Formation Day Live Updates: KCR unfurled National flag and received police guard of honour
x
Highlights

On the occasion of Telangana State formation day today i.e. June 2, fervour marks across the state with people gearing up for massive celebrations as...

On the occasion of Telangana State formation day today i.e. June 2, fervour marks across the state with people gearing up for massive celebrations as it is the tenth anniversary of the state. The state government has decided to grandly organize the decade celebrations for three weeks from June 2 as the state enters its tenth year. As part of the celebrations, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will unfurl the national flag at the State Secretariat at 10.30 am on Today



Show Full Article

Live Updates

2023-06-02 03:34:30
>Load More
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X