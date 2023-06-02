Telangana Formation Day Live Updates: KCR unfurled National flag and received police guard of honour

On the occasion of Telangana State formation day today i.e. June 2, fervour marks across the state with people gearing up for massive celebrations as it is the tenth anniversary of the state. The state government has decided to grandly organize the decade celebrations for three weeks from June 2 as the state enters its tenth year. As part of the celebrations, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will unfurl the national flag at the State Secretariat at 10.30 am on Today







