Telangana Formation Day Live Updates: KCR unfurled National flag and received police guard of honour
On the occasion of Telangana State formation day today i.e. June 2, fervour marks across the state with people gearing up for massive celebrations as...
On the occasion of Telangana State formation day today i.e. June 2, fervour marks across the state with people gearing up for massive celebrations as it is the tenth anniversary of the state. The state government has decided to grandly organize the decade celebrations for three weeks from June 2 as the state enters its tenth year. As part of the celebrations, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will unfurl the national flag at the State Secretariat at 10.30 am on Today
Live Updates
- 2 Jun 2023 6:22 AM GMT
T-Hub has created a record in the country for the innovation of innovative start-ups. started T-Hub-2 also. T-Hub won the Best Incubator in the National Startup Awards organized by the Government of India in 2022
- 2 Jun 2023 6:21 AM GMT
Many renowned companies from England and America have come forward to invest in Telangana state.
- 2 Jun 2023 6:15 AM GMT
Administrative reforms played as a great driving force for rapid development of Telangana.
- 2 Jun 2023 6:15 AM GMT
Telangana ranks first in the country in medical education with an average of 19 MBBS seats per lakh population. It ranks second in the country in terms of medical PG seats with 7 seats per lakh population.
- 2 Jun 2023 6:03 AM GMT
The government has taken steps to establish 9 more medical colleges this year. This will increase the number of medical colleges in the state to 26. The goal of having one medical college for every district will be achieved soon.
- 2 Jun 2023 6:02 AM GMT
Like basti dawakhanas , the government will start rural dawakahanas in rural areas soon. Telangana state has achieved remarkable progress in various health indices due to KCR Kits, Nutrition Kits, Arogya Lakshmi and other schemes introduced by the government. - KCR
- 2 Jun 2023 5:55 AM GMT
Gurukul education has been given top priority to provide corporate style education