Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 14 September 2020
Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus Cases Live Updates: Telangana has 31607 active cases, while Andhra Pradesh has 95733.
Coronavirus Live Updates Today 14 September 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Coronavirus in Telangana as on 13 September the overall active cases stood at 31607; recovered cases are 124528 while the deaths at 961.
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 13 September overall active cases stood at 95733 and 457008 are recovered and 4846 deaths.
Coronavirus in India as on 13 September the overall active cases stood at 973175 including 3702595 cured/discharged/migrated & 78586 deaths
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on September 14 (12 Muharram, 1442); Fajr: 4:52 AM; Sunrise: 6:04 AM; Dhuhr: 12:12 PM; Asr: 4:33 PM; Maghrib: 6:19 PM; Isha: 7:31 PM
Live Updates
- 14 Sep 2020 5:19 AM GMT
Coronavirus Update in India: With a spike of 92,071 new cases in 24 hours, India's Covid-19 count breached the 48-lakh mark on Monday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Read Full Story
- 14 Sep 2020 5:09 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh News: A case has been registered against a BJP leader for forcibly entering the sanctum sanctorum of the Mahanadi temple in Andhra Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh Police has registered a case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Budda Srikanth Reddy for allegedly violating COVID-19 regulations. Read Full Story
- 14 Sep 2020 4:40 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh News: In a tragic incident, a Telugu girl has reportedly died in America while taking a selfie. Going into detail, Polavarapu Lakshmana Rao and Aruna from Gudlavalleru of Krishna district have two daughters. Read Full Story
- 14 Sep 2020 4:37 AM GMT
Isolated extremely heavy falls is also very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh on 13 September and over Telangana on 14 September, 2020: Ministry of Earth Sciences
- 14 Sep 2020 4:31 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh: Police filed a case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Budda Srikanth Reddy for forcibly entering sanctum sanctorum of Mahanadi Temple in Kurnool, where entry has been restricted due to COVID19 pandemic.