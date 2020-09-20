Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 20 September 2020

Coronavirus Live Updates Today 20 September 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana as on Saturday reported 2,123 coronavirus positive cases and 9 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 1,69,169 while the deaths at 1,025.



Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on Saturday reported 8,218 coronavirus positive cases and 58 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 6,17,776 while the deaths at 5,302.



Coronavirus in India as on Saturday reported 93,337 coronavirus positive cases and 1,247 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 53,08,014 while the deaths at 85,619.



Weather in Hyderabad will be 29 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 23 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:05 AM and will set at 6:14 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on September 20 will be 88% and Air Quality will be Fair with 33 AQI.



Weather in Vijayawada will be 32 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:56 AM and will set at 6:04 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on September 20 will be 95% and Air Quality will be Fair with 28 AQI.



Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on September 20 (2 Safar, 1442); Fajr: 4:53 AM; Sunrise: 6:04 AM; Dhuhr: 12:10 PM; Asr: 3:32 PM; Maghrib: 6:14 PM; Isha: 7:26 PM



