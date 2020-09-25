Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 25 September 2020

Coronavirus Live Updates Today 25 September 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana on Thursday reported 2,176 coronavirus positive cases and 8 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 1,79,246 while the deaths at 1,070.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reported 7855 coronavirus positive cases and 51 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 6,54,385 while the deaths at 5506.

Coronavirus in India on Thursday reported 86,508 coronavirus positive cases and 1,129 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 57,32,518 while the deaths at 91,149.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 29 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 23 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:05 AM and will set at 6:10 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on September 25 will be 76% and Air Quality will be Fair with 21 AQI.



Weather in Vijayawada will be 34 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 26 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:56 AM and will set at 6:01 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on September 25 will be 68% and Air Quality will be Fair with 39 AQI.



Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on September 25 (6 Safar, 1442); Fajr: 4:54 AM; Sunrise: 6:05 AM; Dhuhr: 12:09 PM; Asr: 3:31 PM; Maghrib: 6:11 PM; Isha: 7:23 PM



