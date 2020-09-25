Hyderabad honour killing: 13 held in Hemanth's murder case

Hyderabad honour killing: The Hyderabad police have taken 13 people into custody including 12 family members of Avanthi in the honour killing case. The arrested were Avanthi's father Lakshma Reddy, uncle Yugandar Reddy, Sandeep Reddy, Ranjith Reddy, Rakesh Reddy, Vijendra Reddy, Santosh Reddy, Swapna, Rajitha, Spandana, Archana and driver Saheb Patel. The police also seized a Maruti Brezza, i20 and swift cars.

It is learned that Avanthi's uncle Yugandar Reddy with the help of the other two had planned the murder of Hemanth and executed the same by kidnapping the couple. Around 12 family members of the Avanthi were involved in the murder of Hemanth.



Hemanth and Avanthi, both are the residents of Tara Nagar in Chandanagar. While Avanthi is an engineering graduate, Hemanth is into real estate. The two are in a relationship for four years and got married on June 11 at the register office in Qutubullapur against Avanthi parents' will. After marriage, the couple was residing at TNGO colony in Gachibowli.



On Thursday, Avanthi's family members visited their home in three cars and took the couple to home. Avanthi grew suspicious over her parents and escaped from them while Hemanth was being taken away. The woman informed her in-laws who approached the police who arrested nine people from Gopanpalli on Thursday night. The police also questioned Yugandar Reddy who confessed to killing Hemanth in Sangareddy.

