Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 7 September 2020
Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus Cases Live Updates: Telangana has 32553 active cases, while Andhra Pradesh has 100880.
Coronavirus Live Updates Today 7 September 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Coronavirus in Telangana as on 6 September the overall active cases stood at 32,553; recovered cases are 107530 while the deaths at 886.
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 6 September overall active cases stood at 1,00,880 and 3,82,104 are recovered and 4,347 deaths.
Coronavirus in India as on 6 September the overall active cases stood at 8,62,320 including 31,80,865 cured/discharged/migrated & 70,626 deaths
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on September 7 (12 Muharram, 1442); Fajr: 4:50 AM; Sunrise: 6:03 AM; Dhuhr: 12:14 PM; Asr: 3:35 PM; Maghrib: 6:25 PM; Isha: 7:38 PM
Live Updates
- 7 Sep 2020 2:18 AM GMT
Hyderabad Metro resumed its services today with the red line between Miyapur and LB Nagar becoming operational today. The stations falling under containment zones — Gandhi Hospital, Bharat Nagar, Moosapet, Musheerabad, and Yusufguda — will continue to remain shut. Here's how your metro journey in Hyderabad will look like
- 7 Sep 2020 2:04 AM GMT
Woman patient commits suicide in COVID isolation ward in Nellore
A 60-year-old woman tested positive to the COVID-29 committed suicide in the isolation ward on Sunday evening hanging to a fire safety pipeline using her saree in the State COVID hospital attached to the Government General Hospital in Nellore city. According to Dargamitta Circle Inspector the 60-year-old was from Nellore city and admitted in a private hospital in the city initially as she was suffering from some ailment on September 1.
The hospital authorities, on the next day, observed that she was having Covid-19 symptoms and suggested her to visit the GGH for Covid-19 test and it was confirmed. Subsequently, the woman was shifted to the state COVID hospital on September 3. But, on Sunday evening, the victim's son had received a call from a patient in the isolation ward about death of the old woman.
Dargamitta Police rushed to the GGH and collected details on the incident as her son raided doubts on death of his mother and lodged a complaint with the police.
Dargamitta Circle Inspector said that the victim’s son stated in his complaint that his mother was suffering from frequent vomiting since her admission to the isolation ward. The deceased also interacted with her son over phone on Saturday night and told him that she was not feeling well as vomiting frequently. But, after her suicide, he had received the communication from a patient. A case was registered with Cr. 397/2020 U/s 174 Cr.P.C and investigation is going on, the Circle Inspector added.