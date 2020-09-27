Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Telangana records 1967 Covid-19 cases, 9 deaths

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Telangana on Sunday reported 1,967 coronavirus positive cases and 9 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 1,85,833 while the deaths at 1100.

Meanwhile, the total recovery count went up to 1,54,499 with 2,058 recoveries in a single day. At present, there are 30,234 active coronavirus cases in the state out of which 24,607 persons are in home/institutional institution.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday reported 7,293 coronavirus positive cases and 57 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 6,68,751 while the deaths at 5,663.

Coronavirus in India on Saturday reported 85,362 coronavirus positive cases and 1,089 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 59,03,932 while the deaths at 9,60,969.



Weather in Hyderabad will be 26 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 20 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:06 AM and will set at 6:08 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on September 27 will be 97% and Air Quality will be Fair with 16 AQI.



Weather in Vijayawada will be 30 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 24 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:56 AM and will set at 5:59 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on September 27 will be 96% and Air Quality will be Fair with 20 AQI.



Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on September 27 (8 Safar, 1442); Fajr: 4:54 AM; Sunrise: 6:05 AM; Dhuhr: 12:08 PM; Asr: 3:30 PM; Maghrib: 6:09 PM; Isha: 7:21 PM



