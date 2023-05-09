Live
Telangana Intermediate Results 2023 LIVE: Check Out Results Direct Link Here
Highlights
The results of intermediate students who have appeared for first-year and second-year examinations during Intermediate Public Examinations, March 2023...
The results of intermediate students who have appeared for first-year and second-year examinations during Intermediate Public Examinations, March 2023 (for both general/vocational streams) will be declared at 11 am on Tuesday by Minister for Education, P Sabitha Reddy.
According to TSBIE officials after the declaration of results, for the convenience of the students and parents, the marks secured by the candidates will also be made available at https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in and http://results.cgg.gov.in
