Tillu Square Movie Twitter Reviews And Live Updates
Discover the latest buzz around theTillu Square Movie with this Twitter review! Dive into the social media reactions, opinions, and insights...
Live Updates
- 29 March 2024 9:21 AM GMT
What a laugh riot!!!— Neerajaa Kona (@NeerajaKona) March 29, 2024
The energy and the entertainment 💯
Tillu ur a One Man Show 🤩
SIDDU 🤗
And u Lily!! 😍 @anupamahere
Big congratulations to the entire team!
Malik, Bheema & Ram Miryala @SitharaEnts #TilluSquare pic.twitter.com/do2e5uYiBk
- 29 March 2024 6:51 AM GMT
#TilluSquare - a 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫 never before!— Sagar (@SagarJams) March 29, 2024
The lead pair looks perfect in comedy, romance & action!
Tilluthoni attlumtadi.. #Siddu | #AnupamaParameswaran pic.twitter.com/JRS3zk6vxp
- 29 March 2024 6:37 AM GMT
#TilluSquare: Loaded Entertainment #SidduJonnalagadda’s one man show..— Lakshminarayana Varanasi (@lnvaranasi) March 29, 2024
Songs and background music composed by #BheemsCeciroleo are excellent. Hilarious comedy in the first half and the second half is full of fun with the character of Radhika.. @anupamahere 🔥🔥@vamsi84 👍👍
- 29 March 2024 6:19 AM GMT
టిల్లుగాడు మళ్ళీ కొట్టాడు...— TheMaari (@VaddeMarenna) March 29, 2024
Tillu One Man Show
Wow Movements చాలానే... ఖతర్నాక్ మాటలు...
Show Runtime..
రొటీన్ స్టోరీనే అయినా... Full Fun
అనుపమ పాత్ర అనుకున్నంత లేకపోయినా ok
Rating: 3#TilluSquareReview #TilluSquare #SidduJonnalagadda #AnupamaParameswaran
- 29 March 2024 6:03 AM GMT
#TilluSquareREVIEW ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️— Asutosh Dash (@asutoshdash07) March 29, 2024
It's a Double dose of Romance and comedy🤩💥. A Fun Filled Roller Coaster #Siddhu sir & @anupamahere mam's Chemistry is The Best ♥️ & a perfect package where one-liners continuously peak, ensuring a fun watch 😍😂👏💥. Tillu is sure to entertain You… pic.twitter.com/fs58uy6s6r
- 29 March 2024 6:02 AM GMT
#TilluSquare Review:— Swayam Kumar Das (@KumarSwayam3) March 29, 2024
Entertaining 👍#SiddhuJonnalagadda shines & his dialogue delivery was damn good 👌@anupamahere was good too 💯
BGM & Music works 👏
Some Comedy scenes were hilarious 😂
Crisp Runtime👌
Rating: ⭐⭐⭐💫/5#TilluSquareReview #AnupamaParmeswaran #Siddu pic.twitter.com/lyHheshfNY
- 29 March 2024 5:56 AM GMT
#TilluSquare was a laugh riot. Has plenty of rib-tickling moments in it. It’s been a while since I had watched a Telugu movie in theaters and this one made up for the furlough. To the ones who come across this tweet of mine & wish to enjoy some good laughs, please go watch it.— Srikanth Neelamraju (@srineelamraju) March 29, 2024
- 29 March 2024 5:37 AM GMT
#TilluSquareReview— Rathore 💥 (@Piyush91624681) March 29, 2024
One Word Review: Engaging, Gripping
⭐ ⭐ ⭐ (3/5)#TilluSquare is better than the first one in almost every way!! They made sure to keep the essence of Tillu brilliantly through in the movie!What works better in this is the story is engaging from start to end pic.twitter.com/2rwWzqOBVk
- 29 March 2024 5:36 AM GMT
#TilluSquare - a rollercoaster of fun! Siddhu's energy lights up the screen, Anupama is good, and the never ending one-liners kept me hooked. Despite the occasional disjointed scenes & questionable green screens, it still manages to captivate! Perfect for a one-time watch! 3/5 😍 pic.twitter.com/W3qnppCjYF— Swathiiii 🌸 (@Swathi_Prasad96) March 29, 2024
- 29 March 2024 5:35 AM GMT
#TilluSquare is Fantastic fun , nonstop hilarious laugh riot— SKN (Sreenivasa Kumar) (@SKNonline) March 29, 2024
Never laughed so much in recent times
⭐ Boy Siddu 👌👌👌👌👌@anupamahere 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Magic repeats this time more bigger
Congratulations @vamsi84 & team @MallikRam99 @ram_miriyala @achurajamani #BheemsCeciroleo… pic.twitter.com/6j7KzxzE8b