VIKRAM TWITTER REVIEW: Netizens Calling Kamal's film a MASTERPIECE
After 4 years, Kamal Hassan and Lokesh Kangaraj's Vikram movie is hitting the screens Today.
After 4 years, Kamal Hassan and Lokesh Kangaraj's Vikram movie is hitting the screens Today.
- 3 Jun 2022 4:14 AM GMT
His last hit came 9 years ago— Psychedelic (@DhoolpetDoolraj) June 3, 2022
His last movie came 4 years ago
The kamal fan inside me is dying to see him roar on big screen for ages 🥵
& Finally today is the day 😭
Showtime:- #Vikram pic.twitter.com/9GKHOmwzTH
- 3 Jun 2022 4:13 AM GMT
Official: #Vikram is all set for #Ulaganayagan 's Biggest Day 1 opening in TN..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 3, 2022
Other records will be known tomorrow..
- 3 Jun 2022 3:29 AM GMT
𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐭'𝐬 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 🔥— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 3, 2022
Buckle up for the Massive Action Drama #VikramHitlist💥
RELEASING TODAY at your nearest cinemas
Book Your Tickets now
🎟️https://t.co/2nxnWRxhK4#Vikram#VikramFromJune3@ikamalhaasan @VijaySethuOffl @Dir_Lokesh #FahadhFaasil @anirudhofficial pic.twitter.com/IXweL2WifB
- 3 Jun 2022 3:28 AM GMT
#Vikram - @Suriya_offl 's look in the film is totally unexpected! Waiting for @Dir_Lokesh to unleash the beast inside the actor, within a few minutes, Suriya registered that he is a ruthless villain! Power of quality performance and smart writing. #Vikram3, bring it soon!— Rajasekar (@sekartweets) June 3, 2022
- 3 Jun 2022 3:23 AM GMT
Getting awesome reviews from everywhere for Vikram . Everyone is mainly talking about the goosebumps they got in interval scene . Waiting to see . #Vikram #deithambi #VikramInAction pic.twitter.com/3xddg0TiaZ— subbu (@subbu67007741) June 3, 2022
- 3 Jun 2022 3:21 AM GMT
Gotha 🔥🔥 interval Block Dei 💥💥— VijayAlif🕶️𝕁𝕕🥃 (@VijayAlif5) June 3, 2022
Guys if U Any1 Watched The Film Pls Don't Spoiler The interval Scene
It's Most Important Scene 👌💥💥@Dir_Lokesh Thalaivaaa 🔥🔥🔥#Vikram
- 3 Jun 2022 3:20 AM GMT
The buildup to the interval block elevated to a whole new level with @anirudhofficial 's bgm 🤯 One of the best in recent times 🔥🔥🔥 Makes you scream maaaaleyyyyyy!!! #Vikram— Umaa Rajendra Cinemas (@UmaaRajendra) June 3, 2022
- 3 Jun 2022 3:19 AM GMT
#Vikram non context spoiler 🏃♂️🏃♂️☺️ pic.twitter.com/paYEeCdZjp— Kavin Sundar (@kavinsundar1) June 3, 2022
- 3 Jun 2022 3:18 AM GMT
@Dir_Lokesh bro you nailed it man. Movie is fantastic and the way you engage audience is pure bliss. A real fanboy movie for @ikamalhaasan sir. All characters justified and that climax with that man laughs is 🔥#Vikram— Sridar (@Sridarm) June 3, 2022
- 3 Jun 2022 3:17 AM GMT
#Vikram @Dir_Lokesh 🤗hearty congratulations!It was a treat for both ur fans & #Andavarfans Story & screenplay 🔥@anirudhofficial 🎶mindblowing just killer! #FahadhFaasil 😍 stunner #KH sir in #PathalaPathala Chill 🎉#VikramFDFS @VettriTheatres pic.twitter.com/bsLJfpQBjy— Anu Venkat (@anuvenkat_13) June 3, 2022