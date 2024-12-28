Architect of India’s economic reforms

India was in a precarious and perilous situation when in 1991 Dr Manmohan Singh was called by the then PM Narasimha Rao to try to rescue the nation. After he presented the budget as FM, India has never been the same and MMS was responsible for unleashing the animal spirits of Indian business. Young people cannot imagine what it was like earlier when a landline telephone took decades to arrive after a long waiting list, or cars were owned only by the select few or coloured television sets were only owned by the privileged few. After the economy was liberalised, life became much easier as even the middle class began to fly to their destinations. MMS was a technocrat and not a politician and often had to pay a price for being a gentleman in an arena filled with power-hungry competitors.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

***

I was fortunate to have a little acquaintance with him. When I was a member of 13th Lok Sabha, he was a member of Rajya Sabha.We happened to meet frequently in the parliament library, then, a small room on the upstairs of building. We both were regular visitors to that place. A down-to-earth personality who loved reading books whenever he had time. Later, the spacious new library building was inaugurated and I lost the chance to read books sitting face to face with him. His gentle smile and soft talk are fond memories now.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

***

Perhaps, it was paucity of time that compelled you to commit the news to limited space. Singh was a pioneer of economic reforms which uplifted the country under the noteworthy leadership of P V Narasimha Rao. Very dignified, non-controversial and a man of deeds but not of words certainly deserves our praise and gratitude. The country certainly bows in honouring the departed leader and prays. May his soul rest in peace!

Dr J Bhagyalakshmi, Madanapalle

***

The death of Dr. Manmohan Singh is a great loss to our nation. He was instrumental in charting out India’s civil nuclear agreement with the US in 2008 which ended our nuclear apartheid. GDP rose over 10% during his tenure. We have lost a great economist. He is an epitome of simplicity. It is the end of an era.

Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai.

***

Let us dip our banner in memory of Manmohan Singh, the great economist. We cannot forget his role as the architect of economic reforms. As the FM, he virtually built up India’s foreign exchange reserves which had touched the rock bottom in 1990/91, and placed India in the world map as a strong economy. However, during Manmohan Singh’s regime, maximum scams occurred. He failed to stop the recurrence of many scandals.

Jayanthy Subramanian, Mumbai

***

Sometimes some unimaginable miracles happen in our lives. One is PV Narasimha Rao who did not contest for MP from anywhere as he was ready to move as saint in Kurthalam Peetham. The infighting among Congress leaders like Arjun Singh, ND Tiwari for PM’s post had culminated in selecting PVNR as PM. Similar circumstances occurred in 2004 when Sonia Gandhi was chosen for PM’s position, upon severe objections raised by BJP, then the offer had gone in favour of Dr Manmohan Singh. His bold steps in introducing the new economic reforms in the form of liberalisation, privatisation and globalization reaped bountiful results. All governments before and after him welcomed and continued these reforms.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

***

PV and Singh removed many obstacles in the way of FDI and initiated privatisation of government owned enterprises. Singh played a pivotal role in steering India’s economic liberalization, implementing major reforms that included reducing import restrictions and taxes In 2004, Sonia Gandhi, the chairperson of UPA, made Manmohan Singh the Prime Minister. As an economist, policymaker and PM, he played a stellar role in shaping India’s economic trajectory, steering the country through challenging times. He will always be remembered for his economic reforms and a clean politician image.

P Victor Selvaraj, Tirunelveli

***

Endowed with a distinct vision foreseeing a fast-developing economy, Dr Manmohan Singh proved himself as an economist of great eminence both in the academic and in official spheres. However, owing complete allegiance to the Gandhi-Nehru dynasty, in spite of his studied silence on various issues, his observation that a section of the minorities must have the first claim on the country’s resources was seen as quite off the mark.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad