Are strict laws needed to ensure MLAs attend Assembly sessions?

The YSRCP MLAs should consider Assembly sessions as a platform to discuss public issues and segment-related challenges. By not attending such sessions, the YSRCP MLAs failed in meeting minimum expectations of the people who elected them as public representatives. Attending Assembly sessions should be made mandatory and those who do not attend should be instantly disqualified so that someone who can work for people can enter Assembly.

P Sankara Rao, businessman, Visakhapatnam

Raising the voice of the public should be considered ‘sacred’. But sitting at home insisting on status for which they are not eligible is unethical. Going forward, action should be initiated against those who do not attend the Assembly session. For the past five years, the YSRCP legislative members could not contribute much to the development of the state. Expecting them to play constructive role now is madness. They have failed to use Assembly to point out the omissions and commissions of the government.

G Appala Raju, contract worker, Visakhapatnam steel plant

The opposition party’s decision not to attend Assembly sessions is not at all acceptable. In democratic governance such decisions are irrational and immoral. it shows irresponsible attitude of the MLAs. People elect MLAs to raise their issues in the Assembly. Anyone who refuses to attend Assembly should be disqualified and the election expenditure should be recovered from him with interest. They should be barred from contesting in future. Unfortunately, it has become common practice for the MLAs to skip Assembly sessions using loopholes in the Constitution. Lok Sabha Speaker should focus on this issue and in consultation with Assembly Speakers, should lay down rules to disqualify members who do not go legislative Houses.

Nalisetty Rajasekhar, ABVP Vibhag convener, Nellore city

Decision of the YSRCP not to attend Assembly sessions is not correct. It is nothing but running away from their main duty and responsibility. MLA is supposed to be people’s representative, and not there to settle personal or political scores. As the YSRCP MLAs are not attending sessions, they should not be allowed to draw salary and allowances and be disqualified. They should be barred from contesting at least for next two terms. Money spent on polls should be recovered from them. Then only the system will be streamlined.

Ch Akshitha, law student, Srikakulam

Boycotting Assembly should be treated as a serious crime. It is nothing but cheating the people who voted for them. It is the prime responsibility of the MLAs to attend the session and fight for the cause of their voters. If they do not want to attend, they should resign immediately. There should be something called moral and ethical responsibility, not just political considerations.

Manjunath, Venkataramana Colony, Kurnool





When the MLAs elected by the people do not attend the Assembly and raise constituency issues, they need to be issued showcause notice. There should be a law to stop all the benefits being enjoyed by the MLA. First of all, they have to realise that they are elected by the people and hence they cannot be irresponsible. If they are forced by party not to attend, they should resign from Assembly.