Are strict laws needed to ensure MLAs attend Assembly sessions?

Former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his 10 YSRCP MLAs had boycotted the Assembly as the Speaker has refused to give the status of LoP to Jagan as they do not have the required strength in Assembly. The decision of YSRCP not to attend the Assembly has come in for sharp criticism from the TDP and alliance partners and the APCC chief Y S Sharmila. The TDP-led alliance is demanding that rules be amended to disqualify those who continuously boycott the Assembly. Y S Sharmila has demanded her brother’s resignation in case he lacks the boldness to attend the Assembly session and question the NDA alliance government’s “anti-people policies”. The Hans India presents the people’s voice here on this issue.

Attending Assembly is the primary duty of any MLA. There can be no excuse to remain absent or boycott for five years. The Election Commission of India and the Government of India should examine on how to deal with such situations as is being seen in Andhra Pradesh. The Parliament should discuss and amend the Constitution and prescribe the punishment for such decisions. The elected members of legislature should either attend the House or resign and return the money spent by ECI on their election.

D Ramana, trader, Palasa, Srikakulam

Decision to boycott the Assembly by YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and MLAs shows they are scared of possibility of their scams and misrule coming up in the Assembly. They are failing in fulfilling their responsibility towards their voters as MLAs. They are running away from the issues by boycotting the Assembly session.

People are watching all these developments and they will also adopt the same principle to keep distance from the YSRCP.

P Harichchandrudu, Trader, Baruva, Srikakulam

The representatives elected by the votes of the people must consider it their duty to raise their voices on behalf of the people in the Assembly. They should perform their duties responsibly, being accountable to every voter. However, if they are absent from legislative bodies with political agendas, it shows a lack of sincerity. Such actions harm democracy. A strict law should be implemented to disqualify leaders who mock democracy.

G Naga Raju, data analyst, Rajamahendravaram

There must be a law that ensures each MLA attends the Assembly sessions without fail. The MLA is people’s representative who is supposed to raise the problems of his/her constituency, get the necessary sanctions, and complete the election promises during the tenure. There must be a section in the law that disqualifies the MLA if he/she fails to attend the assembly sessions. There must be a provision for people of the constituency either to recall the MLA or file a case against the MLA in the court of law.

V Ravikanth, Softskills trainer, Aditya Degree College, Rajamahendravaram

Boycotting Assembly sessions while taking salaries is unethical. MLAs are accountable to the public and must perform their duties. Strict actions like salary cuts, suspension, or disqualification should be imposed on MLAs who fail to attend without valid reasons. Public service demands accountability.

Srinivasa Rao Achanta, Rajamahendravaram

The absence of YSRCP MLAs from the Assembly means that crucial public issues are not being raised or debated. This leaves their constituents without a voice in legislative processes, defeating the very purpose of democratic representation. It also leads to the democratic system becoming imbalanced, leading to unchecked governance.

Dr D Asha Devi, professor, Anantapur