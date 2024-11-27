Are strict laws needed to ensure MLAs attend Assembly sessions?

Former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his 10 YSRCP MLAs had boycotted the Assembly as the Speaker has refused to give the status of LoP to Jagan as they do not have the required strength in Assembly. The decision of YSRCP not to attend the Assembly has come in for sharp criticism from the TDP and alliance partners and the APCC chief Y S Sharmila. The TDP-led alliance is demanding that rules be amended to disqualify those who continuously boycott the Assembly. Y S Sharmila has demanded her brother’s resignation in case he lacks the boldness to attend the Assembly session and question the NDA alliance government’s “anti-people policies”. The Hans India presents the people’s voice here on this issue.

Attending Assembly sessions should be viewed as a privilege as it allows the MLAs to address the constituency problems. If minimum responsibility is not shouldered by the elected MLAs, there is no point in continuing as one. A decision should be made on this soon and the MLAs who are not attending the Assembly sessions should be disqualified.

S Sankara Rao, Simhachalam, Visakhapatnam

The elected MLAs should act responsibly to fulfil the poll promises made. By skipping the Assembly sessions, the YSRCP MLAs have shown how irresponsible they actually are. Certainly, their adamant attitude is not going down well among the public.

A Srinivas, Ukkunagaram, Visakhapatnam

There is no need for AP government to spare the MLAs who do not attend Assembly. They should be disqualified. They are violating the Constitution on which they took oath and continue to misuse public funds by drawing salaries which are paid from public money. They have disrespected the Constitution and betrayed their voters.

M Sambasiva Rao, student, Vikrma Simhapuri University, Nellore

The decision of the YSRCP to boycott the Assembly unless Jagan Mohan Reddy is given the status of Leader of Opposition is not at all correct. The people clearly refused them that status by giving only 11 seats. They should accept this with dignity and truly fight against the government on the floor of the house representing the people’s voice. The party should reconsider its decision or resign.

J Chakravarthy, Tirupati

It was very unfortunate that the YSRCP MLAs have totally ignored their democratic responsibility of representing the people in the Assembly. By running away from their duty, the YSRCP is eventually moving away from the people. Insisting for leader of opposition status even with 11 seats, is totally not acceptable. Instead, they should win the hearts of people by fighting for their cause and represent their voice on the floor of the house.

E Pawan Kumar, Tirupati

Every year, thousands of crores of public funds are spent on the functioning of legislative Assemblies. When MLAs are absent from such sessions for political reasons, it amounts to the misuse of public funds. It is a criminal act and appropriate action should be taken immediately. They are setting a bad precedence and strict legal action should be taken against them.

Mulla Madhav, Rajamahendravaram