Centre's move apt on AP-TS river row

V Ramu Sharma's write-up on the Centre taking over projects on rivers Krishna and Godavari basins and its implications on the relationship between the two states is informative. Though the Centre's move triggering another row over water sharing appears to be a political masterstroke in the midst of an ongoing tough war between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, it, however, stunned Telangana beyond its expectation while Andhra Pradesh welcomed the proposed action of Jal Shakti Ministry.

With both CM's at loggerheads with neither willing to discuss and strike a compromise, the Centre's intervention became imperative. All the more, when the Constitution says that all disputes between the states should be resolved through legal network and in the same breath, the Constitution also contends that parliament needs to intervene when disputes persist, the Centre's swift action to reduce friction is apt.

Further, when the AP Reorganisation Act made in tune with Articles 2 and 3 of the Constitution has clearly spelt out that Krishna and Godavari river management tribunals are created solely for the purpose of resolving disputes between the two successor states AP and Telangana, the Centre's decision to halt the simmering water issue, unapproved irrigation projects and power generation cannot be faulted.

However, the Centre must justify its actions by working out an acceptable solution as soon as possible keeping in mind uppermost the sentiments and aspirations of the people and all stakeholders on both sides so that this issue does not crop up again. All in all, as interdependence on water issues is growing every day and water being the elixir of life, let us allow water cooperation to play a greater role in achieving social harmony in water allocation by eliminating conflicts so that it promotes efficiency in water management through storage, distribution and expanding irrigation acreage which overall is certain to build mutual respect, understanding and trust among users.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad