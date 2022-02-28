Do we need new Constitution?

Ever since the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, pitched for changing the Constitution, it triggered animated discussions in political and legal circles. Consequently, the members from different sections of society expressed their views on the subject. Most of them are averse to any such need to change the Constitution. [email protected]

Indian Constitution ideal for entire world

Indian Constitution is the best and is ideal for the entire world. But, India requires to rewrite its Constitution. Though 75 valuable years have gone by after Independence, people's expectations are not being met till today. We need a constitution where people expectations should meet in tune with changing times.India has amended its constitution several times before. Yet, it has failed to address the basic needs of the people, including drinking water, irrigation and power. Though SCs, STs, BCs, minorities, farmers, working class, employees, weavers and the poorer sections of society benefitted from the reservations guaranteed by the constitution, they are yet facing some problems for their upliftment in society. And also to strengthen federalism we have to rewrite the constitution and make Centre-State relations much more stronger. So, I strongly suggest that there is a need to rewrite the Constitution to bring a qualitative change in the country.

-Naroju Chandhu Social activist Sircilla (Karimnagar )

Amending Constitution a continuous process

In my opinion we have very strong parliamentary system which makes sure the amendments as and when required. Amending the constitution is a continuous process as per the people's aspirations. Our constitution guarantees equal rights and powers to all.

- BT Srinivasan, General Secretary of United Federation of Residents Welfare Associations, Greater Hyderabad.

Beauty Of Indian Constitution

The beauty of the Indian constitution is Article 368, by which we can amend our various provisions of Constitution in tune with the changing situations. Since 1950 till now, we have amended our constitution 100 and more times. This shows how flexible our constitution is. So as of now there is no need of new Constitution. But we require few amendments in this fast changing 21st century scenario.

– Thota Anjaneyulu, Chartered Accountant, Karimnagar

Time To amend Constitution

What I felt is that it is the time the Constitution need to be amended keeping in mind of current changing scenario.

- A V MAHESH, Software engineer