Do you support caste census? Which one will you prefer caste census or skill census?

What is the use of caste census when you say everyone should have equal rights? In the Constitution we talk about equality, justice and democracy. Reservations are already there. If implemented properly they can certainly help the beneficiaries. No further increase in reservation quota is necessary.

-Agaldutikar Rajnikanth, IT employee, Hyderabad

A skill census helps governments and organisations understand the existing skill gaps, identify areas for up skilling, and also plan required training programmes to meet industry needs. For a country with maximum youth population, the skilling and upskilling will address unemployment, and add to socio-economic standards of Young India. AP government rightly decided to order for skill census to empower youth of the state in different skillsets on par with the global standards.

The idea of conducting caste census is mainly political compulsion. Caste census may not yield any fruitful results. On the other hand, skill census details will be more useful to plan and bridge the existing skill gaps in this digital world.

-Dr B Madhusudhan Reddy, Associate Professor (Retd), Karimnagar

In my opinion, caste census is not required. The state government

cannot take up caste census as per Supreme Court orders. Instead, the government should take up skill survey so that they can have data on the requirements of the industries and availability of skilled persons.

- Vijay Bhaskar, private employee