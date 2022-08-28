Financial exploitation by corporate institutions

The education system has become a matter of business for these corporate schools and colleges. Parents, who aim for the bright future, have been thronging them with a hope of good education for their wards. But of late we have been witnessing certain unfortunate incidents like a student attempting self-immolation in one of the Narayana colleges recently. The government has failed to keep an eye on the corporate institutions exploiting the common man in the name of fees.

Parents being exploited by private institutions

The mushrooming of private institutes indicates how lucrative the corporate education business is. Almost everyone wants their children to become doctors or engineers. Despite their financial constraints, parents are ready to splurge on education. They want their children to do well in academics to have a bright career. There are some reputed State-run institutions but they cannot provide seats to all the aspirants. This is being exploited by private institutions. The management of private institutes are aware of the fact that they can make hay. With no mechanism to monitor the fee structure, parents were forced to pay exorbitant fees.

- Adapa Bikshapathi, wedding photographer, Warangal

Government should focus on State-run institutions

The government must form panels to monitor fee structure to stop corporate educational institutions fleecing people. On the other hand, it should also lay focus on improving the standards of education in State-run institutions. The fact is that all the State-run institutions are short-staffed for so many years. The vacant teaching and non-teaching posts should be filled immediately and the focus should be also on providing infrastructure such as laboratories and libraries. Then only people trust the government institutions. As long as it doesn't happen, private institutions make merry by fleecing exorbitant fees.

- Banala Aditya, businessman, Hanumakonda

Education system turned into business

The education system has turned into a business making it harder for the lower middle class and middle-class people to educate their kids in commercial colleges. In this aspect, the government should take an extreme step toward fixing the fee standards to meet peoples' demands.

-V Radhakrishna Reddy, social activist, Karimnagar