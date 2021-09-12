India should be in a state of red alert on Afghanistan

People wonder if the world zeal to fight the global terror got diminished, over the decades, since countries now are more confused, and clueless as to where to begin, how to continue and carry on the war against the Islamist jihad that is raging in several parts of the world, even going out of hand, to pose a grave challenge to the peace loving and democratically well entrenched countries.

This trend is being legitimised by certain countries for their petty, redundant religious, economic and commercial interest as evident in the Taliban taking over of Afghanistan, virtually ending twenty years of piped dream that the people of Afghanistan have been enjoying; who were gradually into the process of putting behind the sad and despicable Taliban legacy the country had been through, before the US's and NATO forces' entry in Afghanistan.

The people were learning to experience the civilised concepts they did not know before in terms of democracy, freedom, women empowerment, as the country was getting a facelift in infrastructure developments, hospitals, colleges and even a parliament building for enabling the country making positive inroads in education, skill development, and above all self-esteem and will to break away, as a result from the shackles of rigid and uncompromising Islamic traditions they had been through which came in the path of progress, development and emerging world order.

The BRICS countries have a crucial and vital role to play in the new scenario that the people of Afghanistan are confronting in the face of draconian and rigid religious practices imposed by the Taliban. China wants to be in the good books of the new regime in Afghanistan for its undeclared economic advantages, while it discouraged any similar trend of Islamists rearing their head in China, let alone allowing sane Muslim population to live in peace practicing their religious practices in the country.

This is indicative of China's untold and cunning measures in preventing the ethnic Muslim entity under the thumb lest they should entertain a caliphate type dreams in China. This double standard on part of China must be exposed, about which Pakistan is silent, considering the economic and military assistance the country has been receiving from China; and to consider China as its all-weather ally, come what may. India's Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi's assertion in UNGA, highlighted India's presidency of the Security Council last month.

— S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Even as Taliban's repressive views are on full display in Afghanistan after power vacuum created by US withdrawal from that country after two decades, it is clear that China intends to dominate China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by militarily strengthening its position in both Pakistan and Afghanistan. Further, with Taliban announcing that China will be its main financial backer and in return China reiterating its stand that Taliban should form a broad-based government and follow moderate and prudent policies to get recognition from the international community.

But to the utter shock and dismay of all, the government formation in Kabul under the hawk's eye of Pakistan ISI chief tells the tale that the new government is nothing but an "old wine in a new bottle" where terror will be the rule of law as witnessed from the manner the protestors were brutally handled and treated. Notwithstanding, Taliban announcing key members of government comprising global terrorists, undesignated terrorists and ISI proxies in the cabinet is a clear Indicator that the new government in Afghanistan will not be a popular government.

Now that Taliban already started returning to its old ways of stripping, torturing, hounding, beating and thrashing Afghan journalists and replacing mural with paintings in the midst of turmoil due to breakdown of economy and millions of Afghans on the brink of abysmal poverty, it is a sorry spectacle that Pakistan is trying to call the shots making matters still worse in Kabul. Further, as anti-Pakistan slogans for meddling in Afghan affairs rent the air in Kabul, rightly so, Taliban's all-male government received a thumbs down from International community.

Moreover, Taliban affirming that women will not be allowed to participate in sports and allied activities and also would not be a part of the government, it is shocking that Mahbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah normalise Taliban terror government. Against this backdrop, India's complaint at UN about Pakistan promoting culture of violence is apt. All in all, the simple reality is that Pakistan-based and backed groups been the principal Islamist terrorist threat to India are more likely after the triumph in Afghanistan witness a massive influx into J&K to step up terrorism and create unrest, India must prepare itself fully to meet the challenges in the face of exposure of Taliban terror threat. Also, at the same time, it is imperative that India and United States remain engaged to strategically disrupt the plans of the China-Pakistan axis if global democracy is to survive.

— K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

While China said the new interim administration announced by the Taliban was a necessary step to restore order; India cannot be beguiled into such nonchalance as China, Pakistan, and other handful of countries that have extended unconditional support to the new regime in Afghanistan. India's overall defence scenario and emerging mindset in terms of Taliban's proclaimed policy of non-interference in Kashmir must be carefully evaluated, in the wake of Pakistan's newfound bravado and mischievous calculations that it got an entire terror group at its disposal to be put to use in Jammu and Kashmir to keep the pot boiling, as increasing incidents of cross border violations and intrusions across the LoC are growing, oflate.

The comments by Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah, who unabashedly played the Muslim card, undermined the secular credentials that India has been enjoying, to irrelevant to the community. They welcomed the developments in Afghanistan as positive signs in paving the way for an Islamic regime, under Sharia, and hoped the regime would be considerate towards women, children, and other weaker sections in Afghanistan. But, such expectations are fast fading, the manner in which the women protesters before the Pakistan embassy in Kabul were beaten up, intimated with gunfire, and issued severe warning that such explicit protests would not be allowed in future.

India will not recognise the Islamist regime in Kabul as of now, but wants to establish some kind of link and channel for communication, and for future contact with the present dispensation is in the interest of India as Taliban indicated that pending and incomplete projects undertaken by India will be allowed to be completed, without any hindrance.

There is however a glimmer of hope, and expectation in certain quarters that the mindset of the Taliban would not be the same as it had been twenty years ago. Time alone tells how changed the Taliban are in their new avatar in Afghanistan, who are used to wielding guns, shooting people, and in carrying out summary executions, to meaningfully fit into the gamuts of governance, and civilised administration.

The announcement by the new incumbent that naively proclaimed the ministers in the cabinet may not be erudite to be having PhDs and MA degrees; but are the greatest of all. This unwitting blabbering reminds us of erstwhile rulers like Polpot and Bokkasa, who cannot be trusted on the promises made.

— K V Raghuram, Wayanad