India's golden voice goes silent

An era has ended. Lata Mangeshkar transcended four generations in her lifetime and her voice remains eternal. Every fan of hers would have loved to see her reach 100 years and she left just short of eight years. In a way, she led a full life and let us all rejoice the lovely moments she gave to this country. She is a real Bharat Ratna besides the fitting honorific title she earned to that effect.

That she didn't suffer much through hospitalisation is a consolation. She rose to impossible heights in the world of music in those days when sound technology was at its nascent stage and she rose through her dint of hard work, discipline sending a message to the budding singers to emulate her.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

II

While Goddess Saraswati was playing on her Kachhapi veena pleasing her husband Brahmadeva, one string was severed from her veena suddenly. Distressed over this incident, Brahma soothed his wife by saying that this string will be born on earth with mellowed and melodious voice and with a commodious time most comely.

That severed string is none other than our celebrated and prominent singer Lata Mangeshkar who left for heavenly abode like any other fanatical, zealous and exalted human beings. Music lovers have lost a gem physically from them but surely restore her image and imprint what she left with them in their hearts.

Padmavati N, Hyderabad

III

'If LIFE is a celebration Death is its culmination' is a wise saying to quote in this context. Lataji is immortal in the hearts of music lovers. Her enchanting voice endeared her to the audience. Many awards are to her credit.

The vacuum created by her death cannot filled. Perhaps Lataji has left for her Heavenly abode to delight the celestial beings with her captivating voice. Let her be born again on earth to enthral the next generation with her nectarine voice. The more we say about her the more remains to be said. No words. Let her soul rest in peace.

ESR Murty, Yellamachili

IV

It is sad to see that playback singer Lata Mangeshkar died at the age of 92. Although she died, she lived life to the fullest. Lata's death is a big loss to the Bollywood industry where she created a great history by singing beautiful songs.

She also sang patriotic songs, which created patriotism in the people of the country. It is good to see many prominent people paying tributes to her death. Maharastra government did a good job by declaring holiday tomorrow to mourn Lata's death. PM Modi attending the funeral of Lata Mangeshkar is a historic moment, which is to be appreciated by the people of India. India lost a great legendary playback singer. May her soul rest in peace.

V Bhagirath Kumar, Hyderabad

V

Her ever green songs include: "Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon." Also: "Chalte Chalte" and "Inhi Logon Ne" (in Meena Kumari's last film, Pakeezah (1972)), ... title song in Raj Kapoor-directed 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' (1974). She recorded as many as 50,000 songs in 14 languages and in a few foreign languages too (though primarily in Hindi and Marathi).

In 1974, she became the first Indian to perform at Royal Albert Hall, London. She worked with father-son duo of 2 generations too (S.D. Burman & R. D. Burman... Roshan Anu Malik and Rajesh Roshan... Sardar Malik & Anu Malik... Chitragupta & Milind sons. She was Rajya Sabha MP for one term (1999 -2005). In 2001. She established the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. The Lata nightingale will be flying permanently in all Indian hearts via her songs and kind philanthropic works.

Madhu PV, Secunderabad

VI

Legendary Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar will not be among us now. The vacuum left behind by her may not be filled again. God gifted were Lata Didi and all those poets, musicians who did full justice to her unique voice and singing capabilities.

She is widely considered one of the greatest and most influential singers in India. She earned place in the heart of every Indian. A pure soul who was very close to Veer Savarkar. She always considered him as a father figure. She had witnessed 7 decades of Bollywood. She will always remain one of India's most favoorite personalities.

C K Ramanathan, Ghaziabad