Lockdown has affected our economy

We have to be proud of our government for taking such a great initiative to curb the spread of coronavirus. Lockdown is one of them. Lockdown has some benefits, but it has also affected our economy. In India, retail and recreational places saw the steepest fall in the presence of people.

Due to restrictions, including the enforcement of lockdown in many countries, public mobility has declined sharply, a Google report says. India, retail and recreational places saw the steepest fall in the presence of people between February 16 and March 29 compared to the traffic between January 3 and February 6.

Retail and recreation: Visit to restaurants and shopping centres and movie theatres dropped 77% between Feb 16 and Mar 29 compared to the period between Jan 3 and Feb 6.

Grocery and Pharmacy : Visit to grocery shops, markets and pharmacies fell 65%.

Parks: Visit to national parks, beaches and public gardens reduced by 57%.

Transit Stations: Use of public transport facilities such as buses and trains has dropped 71% between Feb 16 and Mar 29 compared to the period of Jan 3 and Feb 6.

Workplaces: Visit to workplaces fell 47% as many people have been instructed to work from home.

K Srivalli

9th class, Progress High school, Hanamkonda