My Voice: Views of our readers 2nd September 2020

Regularisation of illegal structures

We know that Acts are made and implemented to avert irregularities in respective areas. For example, the Municipal Act is made to do away with irregular constructions, unplanned constructions and constructions with deviations against the approved Plan and the Land Act prohibits the encroachment of government land in any manner. While this is so, what is happening now is something else. Acts are now being passed in the legislative Houses totally against the laid down concepts of the Constitution. Some people are constructing houses against the laid down norms and guidelines. They even do not take any plan approval from the civic body. If at all, they take approval, they just violate the approved plan and go ahead with the construction as per their wishes. One fine morning, the government announces a scheme called 'regularisation of irregular constructions'. They pay the amounts as charged by the civic body and you finally get the approval, whatever high the deviations may be. They need not worry that the government will demolish the construction. Our system of regularisation of irregularities is not only in the above cited case, it is everywhere. Now the question comes:

What is the purpose of Acts? Are the Acts the source of income generation for the government? Can anybody clarify my doubt?

TV Nageswara Rao, Vinayakanagar, Visakhapatnam

A life dedicated to the service of nation

Sharmishtha Mukherjee, daughter of late former President Pranab Mukherjee, rightly tweeted that, 'Baba led a full meaningful life in service of the nation and people'. In spite of his abundant administrative experience and political acumen, this ace Congress leader missed PM gaddi many times during his career. Being 'man of all seasons', as once said by his mentor Indira Gandhi, with his number two position in several Congress governments, Pranabda left his mark in nation's progress. While he was in UPA II government, Pranabda also played a vital role in prevailing upon the Congress leadership to accede the demand of Telangana people for a separate State. It is pertinent, as President, with his assent by signing the Bill, Telangana emerged as 29th State of India. Modi government deserves praises for awarding this great son of India with Bharat Ratna award, during his lifetime.

Govardhan R Jilla, Mumbai

Provide sufficient PPE kits to Covid doctors

On one hand, relaxation is being made in lockdown, while on the other, there is lack of equipment to fight against Covid-19. Many doctors have lost their lives due to not having enough PPE kits. In this scenario, doctors will not attend to Covid-19 patients. Many doctors have protested in this matter and expressed their concerns about spreading coronavirus due to not having enough PPE kits. In India, there is only one doctor is for every 1,457 citizens. So, there would be big number of Covid-19 patients and one has to deal with them which needs more PPE kits. I appeal to the government to help doctors to fight against Covid-19.

Shahin Ahmed, Mumbai

Varsities, schools fleece students in times of pandemic

India has been on lockdown for more than four months because of Covid-19 and students from high school to PG had lost most of their academic year. But finally, the government had given permissions for the educational institutions to conduct online classes and move forward with the academic year. After a few days of their online classes, students were asked to pay their school/college fee for the present academic year, and the rate of the fee are as usual which included tuition fee, lab charges, library fees, maintenance fees, game fee, student welfare fee, etc which is costing parents a fortune to pay especially in this pandemic time. College/university students all over the country are protesting against collection of high fees. The government should look into this matter, understand the situation of students and take a decision of reducing the fees and cut down the extra payments as students are having classes online.

K Nikitha Rachel Melissa,

Tarnaka, Secunderabad