MyVoice on Chandrababu arrest to G20 Summit: Views of our readers 11th September 2023

Political corruption must be rooted out

The Andhra politics has gone into its peak on Saturday with the sensational arrest of the TDP Supremo and the former CM of AP Nara Chandrababu Naidu by the State CID under several sections of IPC. By and large, even the bank frauds by the corporate borrowers are also only by misutilisation of funds through floating different shell companies, etc., which is common and happening in the country for long in the banking system. But shockingly, the allegations and accusations in the arrest of Naidu are also on the same grounds alleging siphoning of funds amounting to Rs 340 crore through floating shell companies suddenly and ultimately receiving the funds by Naidu. Of course, whether Naidu is really guilty of principal conspiracy or not has to be proved by the ACB before ACB court on several points of accusation. Irrespective of the political party and politics, corruption has to be destroyed and corrupt have to be put behind bars but everything has to be done as per law. I don’t understand when Telangana MLC Kavitha has been given the option of dates and places for money laundering enquiries by the Enforcement Directorate, why cannot Naidu aged around 75 years be given such option? Afterall, he cannot run away just like that influencing witnesses etc. A political angle of the YSRCP also cannot be ruled out to hit the TDP once for all in this issue.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

How the FIR was made on non-bailable case without reason of arrest? Why the CID fails to answer several questions asked by CNB? Why is the name of Managing Director of SDC not included who scripted the cost of the event? Why did not auditors point out if there was scam at that time? When the arrest was widely spread in the entire media, how is that Governor of AP exhibited an innocent face on hearing the arrest? No respect was extended to the former CM, instrumental in appointment of former Presidents and Prime Ministers and known as incorrupt and a great visionary as praised by national and international surveys.

NSK Prasad, Hyderabad

Historic term of India’s G20 presidency

Under the exemplary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India is a Global Power now. The New Delhi Declaration is certainly a step forward by all the nations in recognizing India’s role as an emerging Super Power. There should be a united approach by both the developed and the developing nations to fight the challenges of terrorism, food security, climate changes, economic slowdown to reduce the CO2 emissions and adopt sustainable living resources. Against the backdrop of the Ukraine War, there is every need to address the global crisis due to rising fuel prices and energy scarcity. The G20 Summit should lead the world to new opportunities where all the Third World Nations work together for growth and harmony.

Parimala.G Tadas, Hyderabad

It is a moment of pride that a unanimous declaration has been made in the recently concluded G20 conference. It also speaks against terrorism. Putin and Xi’s absence could have been avoided. Otherwise it could have paved way to end the Ukraine war thus making the concept of universal brotherhood (Vasudeva kutumbam) stronger. The global cooperation of the summit nations is to be appreciated. The striking of a deal - the US, EU, Saudi Arabia and UAE will stand connected with rail and road link India is a good move.

Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai

G 20 is a disparate group of countries with conflicting interests, hence the adoption of a consensus declaration by the G 20 leaders becomes an achievement of sorts in itself. The ‘softening of language’ in respect of the Russian-Ukrainian war looked like a compromise, if not a climbdown by the Western bloc. The entry of the African Union representing 55 member states and 1.4 billion people as a full and permanent member goes to make the group more representative and the international economic order more inclusive. G 20’s rotating presidency was trumpeted as India’s moment in the sun. It is instructive to juxtapose the summit’s theme ‘one earth, one family, one future’ with Congress’ coinage in the context of Indian politics ‘one man, one government, one business group’.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Someone has shared a media report and I quote “As a country that has flavours and dishes that change every 50 kilometers, it is not possible to represent India through one, two or even handful of dishes. There are several reports about the world hunger index and almost every country and a section of the population are affected by hunger. Against the backdrop of the report that G 20 nations would focus on global food security is a bit intriguing and that too a country that is headed by someone who has often claimed he has himself experienced hunger. I am reminded of comments of PM Modi who often attacks his opponents ‘hypocrisy ki ko seemay nahi’ (no limit for hypocrisy)

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad