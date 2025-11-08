MyVoice: Views of our readers 08th Nov 2025

Time for a Vande Mataram pledge

It is good news that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a yearlong celebration of ‘Vande Matarm’, a touching Bengali song written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee on November 7, 1875 that was first published in his 1882 Bengali novel Anandamath. Although, this is a wonderful gesture, the authorities should not overlook the negatives that beset the country. Even though technology keeps getting updated periodically, we continue to hear about road, train and aircraft accidents and helicopter developing glitches.

The staff working in these segments must be made tech savvy so that they can effectively render their roles and help in reducing the spate of accidents. A similar measure is required to reduce the impact of catastrophes like cyclones and heavy rains. Damaged roads across cities, manholes, footpaths, water logging on roads due to rains, and neglect of healthcare and farmers issues are problems that people confront on an everyday basis. We hope the government se are addressed and resolved so that people are assured of safe living conditions as a true tribute to ‘Vande Mataram.’

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad-11

Sulakshana Pandit exemplified timeless charm

Sad to read about the demise of the graceful and melodious Sulakshana Pandit, the luminous star of the 1970s, whose voice flowed like velvet and whose presence lit up the screen with quiet elegance.

She was 71 and leaves behind a legacy woven in music, memory, and timeless charm. Born into a family where music flowed naturally, she was a niece of Pandit Jasraj, it was no surprise that she began singing at the tender age of nine. Sulakshana Pandit made her silver screen debut in Uljhan (1975) opposite Sanjeev Kumar and went on to as the lead opposite Rajesh Khanna, Shashi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna.

Bhagwan Thadani, Mumbai

Targeting armed forces is unbecoming of Rahul

This refers to your editorial ‘Dragging armed forces into politics not good for the country’ (THI, Nov 7). The caste narrative is being typified by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is crossing the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ as his schism. It has assumed irrational and diabolic proportions, with his penchant for pursuing divisive agenda to create unrest in the country.

This time around, Rahul Gandhi needlessly dragged the armed forces into the political controversy to allege that a mere 10 per cent “hold control over the Army” – meaning the upper castes hold sway. Such a statement from a the LoP in the Lok Sabha is a dangerous move. The defence forces protect the country’s sovereignty. Individuals suited for different ranks are recruited in which neither caste or religion has any role to play. Rahul Gandhi was needlessly critical about ‘Agniveer’ recruitment; one wonders for how long he will harp on the anti-national card. No wonder Congress’ credibility is touching a new-low in peoples’ perception.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Landmark case: CJI must have recused himself

Court adjournments in India indisputably lead to heavy piling of pending cases giving credence to the adage “Justice delayed is justice denied.” However, all the cited causes for frequent adjournments need not be viewed as hackneyed and considered as run of the mill type.

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai instead of being quick to point the finger at the central government for his disinclination to grant further adjournment in the hearing of the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021, should have recused himself as the head of the bench in view of his fast-approaching retirement date considering the constitutional significance involved in the case.

D. V. Sankara Rao, Advocate-Telangana HC