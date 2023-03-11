MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th March 2023

An attention diversion tactic ?

I don't understand why MLC K Kavitha has suddenly taken up to lead a Bharat Jagruthi hunger strike in Delhi demanding implementation of women's reservation bill instead of anwsering the ED question on 'liquor scam.' The ruling party cannot take everything for granted because of KCR's parenthood. The BRS should know that thousands of officials in very many departments are being questioned everyday at some point of place or other by investigating agencies for decades on several issues related or unrelated to them and Kavitha is no exception. It is an individual issue unrelated to any other matter and if the details are satisfactory to the ED, there ends the matter and there need not be any sudden protests, freebies announcements, etc. After all, it is taxpayers' money.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Rahul yet again displays inanity



Rahul Gandhi proved beyond doubt that he would continue to be an immature and mentally undeveloped individual in politics that no true Indian would resort to in seeking foreign intervention in the country. No nationalist or self-respecting India will berate his country on foreign soil; which shows Rahul Gandhi's lack of sensitivity and attachment to the motherland. His likening RSS with 'Muslim Brotherhood' is the last straw in forfeiting any vestigial admiration for the Nehru family. As the editorial aptly summed up, the Congress is in the process of 'core collapse' that occurs in the last stage to massive stars in the galaxy.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Principles based on minimum average prudence and common sense expect a responsible family number in a family household to talk among all other members in a bid to sort out of any household problems that may arise in their day-to-day life from time to time. It is simply unwise to expose them outside their family unit, worse, in a hope to get some relief. It is a pity that such a simple axiom is given a go-by a responsible parliamentarian. Whatever holds good with a household unit holds equally valid for a nation at a macro level.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

All Indians hang their heads with shame at the misbehavior of scion of Nehru family Rahul Gandhi for his irresponsible utterings in England about the democracy of India and his foolish advice to Europe to interfere in the internal matters of India. With an ungrateful person like Rahul, we don't require any outside enemies. He has lost the sympathy of his own party men at his baseless bashing of the Modi government. His party is in a shambles in India despite his Yatras organized with cosmetic titles. When will he grow as matured person from his toddler state?

Rama Krishna M, Kakinada

Find solution to elephantine problems



Of late, we have been reading with much concern and anguish of man-animal conflict in many states, moreso, in the case of elephants in Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. With all preventive measures of scaring away the elephants failed, farmers seeking recourse to electric fences, which are claiming the lives of the jumbos. Add to there are growing cases of the elephants trampling people to death in their way. Loss of habitat, drying up of water bodies and, as a result, absence of their prey, are driving wild animals to move towards human dwellings. Governments have to sit up and take immediate measures to find a solution that protects wildlife as well as the interests of humans. This is not an unprecedented phenomenon, and hence there are surely some solutions.

Parvati S, Hyderabad

Time to wake up to new virus threats



Even as the country is putting behind the immense tragedy and suffering caused by the two years of Covid pandemic, it is being faced with a new strain of virus at present. West Bengal has reported a spate of child fatalities believed to have been caused by adenovirus, jolting the state government into action. In the latest report, two people were said to have lost lives to the H3N2, an Influenza A subtype. It has seen a rapid surge. Respiratory syncytial virus cases are also being reported from some parts of the country. These infections which lay dormant until the Covid outbreak are slowly seeing a steady uptick. In the case of H3N2 infection, the ICMR has also issued an advisory. It is time, the governments took notice of the resurgence of viruses and take up preventive measures on a war-footing. As has been proved earlier, wearing face mask and personal sanitation is the best preventive measures against all infections.

Mahesh Pasala, Tirupati