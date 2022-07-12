MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th July 2022

AIADMK gets new boss in EPS

The rift in the AIADMK is out in the open, finally. After years of patching up differences, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and his deputy in the party and Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami have split. And like all other relationships, this divorce could only get uglier in the coming days before it is put to rest permanently. With the AIADMK General Council meeting on June 23 merely paving the way for another General Council meeting on July 11 with the sole purpose of electing a single leadership in the party, the voice of the 1.5 crore-odd cadres is clear: The AIADMK, which is celebrating its golden jubilee year, is yet again looking for a strong leader like MGR or Jayalalithaa to take the party forward. Over the past five decades of existence, the AIADMK has gone through similar crisis in the past and OPS could do well to learn a lesson or two from history.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

India has more slaves than others?



Our Hans 'Irregular by Manjul' (July 11) quote on Sri Lanka's hasty development as "Here, after voting, people behave like slaves" is applicable in totality in many countries. July 11 is the World Population Day established 1989 by The United Nations Development Programme's Governing Council. As on this day, Indian population is calculated as 140,81,81,502. This whopping number is increasing every year uncontrollably despite family planning measures. According to Global Slavery Index, of the 40 million people who are in slavery, nearly 8 million live in india - more than any other country due to utter poverty. These slaves are voters electing their leaders with a fond hope of betterment in their lives. Voters are rulers and elected are servants is the theme of democracy but in reality it is just opposite. There was a song in old Telugu film written by Arudra and sung by Ghantasala, "Peruke Prajaladi Rajyam - Pettandarulade Bhojyam." No further explanation is needed and truly no hope in sight, of reaping the fruits of democracy.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

A wise decision by TS govt



We highly appreciate the Telangana State government for wisely declaring 3 rain-safety holidays in view of the torrential rains which are causing havoc across the State. Because of flooding nalas, roads, open pot holes (filled with water) can cause accidents and deaths, too. Also drenching can play spoilsport with health. Safety first. Life lost cannot be got back. Please go for 100% clean renewable energy to avoid global warming-related weather extremities, which are causing loss of lives and assets, too.

Ashrita Nivriti Sreshta, Secunderabad

Why talk of early elections now?



Telangana CM KCR has once again declared firmly that he is also eager to fight an election battle to crucify the opposition parties. He is doubly confident that voters will undoubtedly give TRS a

thumping victory in the elections for all the welfare measures that are being implemented in the state under his regime. His oratorical skills, especially, are definitely vote-catching but then the opposition too has to wait for the correct time instead of daily raising allegations etc against the CM . Elections involve thousands of crores of rupees of public money, manpower and when a mandate is still there

favouring TRS for nearly another 2 years, why should there be unnecessary hurry for getting elections? All the political parties including the BJP should ponder on this important issue and stop instigating people for early elections by promoting tensions and hatred amongst different sections of society.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Major nations should bail out Lanka



The state of Sri Lanka has become rudderless in the middle of

political and economical turmoil. The unrest of people due to dearth of essential commodities has catapulted the situation to the level of anarchy. That the protesters occupying President's residence and burning the prime minister's private house reflects the rage of masses towards the failed leadership. As people are well aware of the reasons for the deep crisis, they should help the situation come to normalcy following the resignation of top leaders. An all-party government would be formed to steer out of the political crisis for the time being. All world leaders, especially USA, China and European union should follow the example of India in extending generous help to Sri Lanka with humanitarianism in mind to bail it from deep neck economic crisis.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram