MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th June 2024

Regulate school fees

Schools all over the State of Telangana are scheduled to reopen on June 12. They are charging exorbitant fees and like every year, this year also the fees has been increased by more than 15% without giving any justification. Apart from Tuition Fees, extra amount is collected in the name of Sports Fees, Library Fees etc. Moreover the Schools are also fleecing parents by forcing them to buy uniforms, text books, stationery, shoes and belts in the school premises itself. Parents are feeling the burden of paying high amount as fees to schools .Corporate schools are charging as high as Rs 1 lakh as fees for primary school children .These Schools are actually run from buildings and don’t have even a small playground There are no co curricular activities either in such Schools. They have turned education into a business. Why is the Govt silent on appointing a Fee Regulatory Committee? Every Year the Hyderabad Private Schools Parents Association has been protesting against the fee hike but of no avail. There is an immediate need for the present Congress Govt to appoint a Fee Regulatory Committee to look into fee irregularities by the schools and pass a Fee Regulation Bill in the Assembly this year at the earliest. This will help reduce the financial burden on the Parents immensely.

Mrs.Parimala G Tadas, Madinaguda, Hyderabad

Govt move school friendly

It is commendable that the CM Revanth Reddy has introduced snacks in Government Schools in addition to breakfast and lunch being provided previously. The parents of the less fortunate will find schooling of their wards more attractive and motivating. The child’s nutritional needs be taken care while assuring supply of wholesome and hygienic food to students. The teaching standards must improve and teacher’s abilities need be assessed too.

P R Ravinder, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad

Newly minted PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to adapt himself well to the changed political situation in the country. The perceptible change in his demeanour, deportment and body language is explicable in terms of his party’s depleted strength in the Lok Sabha. What he has become is quite a contrast to what he was before June 4. He has become a study in contrast between a Prime Minister with a majority of his own and a Prime Minister heading a coalition government. The poll verdict has certainly chastened him, as is clear from his avoidance of references to himself in the third person. Unlike in the past, he now speaks in a measured tone. He must have realised that adulation for him has begun to ebb away. He almost visualised himself as a ‘king with a scepter (sengol), divinely ordained to rule’. But it was not to be; it turned out to be what might have been.

The impossibility of any leader overshadowing the country or lording over it was a lesson he could have learnt from the election result. It is significant that the terminology changed from ‘Modi Sarkar’ to ‘Bharat Sarkar’. Narendra Modi said before the election that the Opposition would find their place in the ‘visitors’ gallery’. With over 240 Opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha, he cannot do away with parliamentary procedures and debates on passing bills. The newly minted Prime Minister bowing before the Constitution and lifting it and touching it with his forehead was a great sight and gave the assurance that he would abide by the country’s Holy Book authored by Dr.B R Ambedkar and other founding fathers of our republic. His governance must match the gesture.

G.David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Plea to recall of NEET-UG results unwarranted

The plea moved in the Supreme Court, seeking a direction to recall NEET-UG 2024 by some students from AP and Telangana, because several candidates who appeared for the NEET have secured high marks ranging from 718 to 719 marks out of 720; and many students scored 720 out of 720; is mischievous and unwarranted as the Supreme Court refused to rescind the NEET results. There is a concerted programme to vilify the NEET, even as Tamil Nadu wants the medical entrance be based on the +2 marks secured by students. Knowledge and clarity in answering NEET questions are more important than mere bookish knowledge based on the performance of Plus 2 examination.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Start-ups pin hopes on Modi 3.0

Narendra Modi has been sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the third term. Coming into power with a coalition government, this marks a significant moment for the country. The start-up sector, which is also one of BJP’s leading focus areas, is pinning its hopes high on the government. They expect the next five years to fuel the growth of the Indian start-up ecosystem and anticipate a major boost from the government in terms of policy reforms, tax incentives, and freedom to innovate, among many demands. Experts from various start-up sectors and stakeholders, such as investors and venture capitalists, are mainly looking for support for startups in policy reforms and enhancements in corporate governance. The prolonged scrutiny on Paytm has also made major headlines and raised serious questions.

Jayanthy Subramaniam, East Mumbai 22