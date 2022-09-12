MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th September 2022

Rebel Star showed mettle in films, politics

The demise of tall actor of Tollywood Uppalapati Venkata Krishnam Raju, who portrayed the roles of hero, villian and character artist from 1966 with Chilaka-Gorinka as first film to 2022 Radhe Shyam as last one totalling 188 movies and a recipient of two Nandi awards, has left a void in Tollywood. He was born in a family of kings in Mogalturu in West Godavari district very nearer to my native place. I visited on a few occasions his very strongly built mud fort in which his ancestor Rajas' life size oil painted photos can still be seen. Two times MP and a minister in Vajpayee government, he was always cool, calm gentleman and rendered all kinds of assistance to those suffered during natural calamities in coastal Andhra.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

II

Because of his rough roles, Krishnam Raju is called as Rebel Star. The actor played different characters with aplomb. The tall muscular, rugged personality who donned a variety of both positive and negative roles with ease during a career spanning five decades will always be remembered by his fans and cinegoers for his unforgettable performances. The void cannot be filled.

Zakir hussain, Kazipet.

III

Krishnam Raju who is known as rebal star in the hearts of moviegoers , started his film career as villain and had an opportunity of screen share with the stalwarts like NTR, ANR ,Sobhanbabu, Krishna and others. He got a rare opportunity of acting with present set of heroes as character actor. By entering politics he won from Kakinada and Narasapuram parliamentary constituencies and served as Union Minister in late Vajpayee's cabinet. He was the first person to become Union Minister from Tollywood. He was a man who became non-controversial both in film field as well as politics throughout his career.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru, AP

IV

Tollywood lost a good veteran actor who did some great Telugu films. The legendary actor also did a good job in politics by serving as union cabinet minister during Vajpayee's regime. It is nice to see PM modi expressing his condolence towards the death of Krishnan Raju. It is also nice to see PM and many actors and prominent people expressing their grief over his demise.

V Bhagirath Kumar, Hyderabad

Seat belts ok, but what about roads?

It is not clear when the rules were made for mandatory seat belts in Indian cars, why seat belts were not made compulsory for all the seats. Why do the automobile makers who always come out with fancy gadgets can't add seat belt alarms for all seats? A lot has been written and spoken about the unsafe Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway as well as other national highways. While accelerating construction of highways, why importance is not given to safety and quality? The caving in the portion of Bundelkhand express highway soon after a few weeks of inauguration by PM Modi is one such and there are many other examples. While fast construction for comparison with the previous regime is fine, it can't be at the cost of quality and safety.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Beginning of the end for BJP rule

It is good news to the lovers of secular democracy that KCR, an elderly statesman of Telangana, is all set to launch a national party. On top of it, his determined efforts to unite the various opposition parties in India are a good sign for the strengthening of democracy in India. Another game-changing political development is the Bharat Jodo yatra, an unprecedented mass contact programme undertaken by INC stalwart and PM candidate Rahul Gandhi. All these are positively indicating towards a grand alliance of opposition parties from south, north, east and west gearing up to face the BJP in the electoral battles in 2023-24.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

Hullabaloo over a T-shirt

The BJP is less than enamoured of the Congress' Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra; in fact; it seems to be miffed at its success; its desperation shows through. It is getting worked up about it drawing huge support from the people and turning the tide. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders have taken a swipe at 'Rahul Baba' for wearing a Burberry T-shirt costing over Rs 41,000 during the foot march to unite India, forgetting how PM Modi adorned himself with a monogrammed suit with his full name emblazoned on it in capital letters costing close to Rs 10 lakh. Even Modi's pair of sunglasses are said to be priced at over Rs 1 lakh. People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones!

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN