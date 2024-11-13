MyVoice: Views of our readers 13th November 2024

Jagan must attend Assembly, raise issues

Hans editorial “No reason to skip sessions is worthy enough” (11-11-24) is timely and worthy. Labour acts clearly specify ‘no work no pay’. This should be made applicable to legislators also. Former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, ever since he lost the power, started accusing the NDA govt and its leaders on each and every action from outside platforms. He can choose whatever manner he wants to condemn or advice in the Assembly directly for the betterment of the system. Opposition role in a democratic nation is as important as the government for rendering good governance.

Dr N S R Murthy, Secunderabad

Students caught in India-Canada row

Ottawa has announced the termination of visa scheme for post-secondary direct scheme, dealing a huge body blow to prospective students from India. More than 3 lakh already who enrolled in various Canadian institutions under the SDS scheme are left high and dry. It is said that ‘when two elephants fight, it is the tiny ants that are trampled.’ Students, in all fairness should be spared of the collateral damage resulting out of diplomatic relations between India and Canada being relegated to the cold freezer of late.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Conflicts worsen climate change

As the 29th Conference of Parties, COP-29 began in Baku, Azerbaijan, the key agenda is to build such an sustainable ecosystem across the world and to address the climate adaptation, mitigation and loss and damages. Although, countries have decided on certain goals and potential agendas in Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) targets, Paris Agreements, G-20 etc., several delegates, attendees, invitees have come up with some possible solutions against the climate disaster but it is the right time to implement all such decisions at broader way. The environment is going through its worst damage due to war and escalating tensions across West Asia, Ukraine etc.

Dimple Wadhawan, Kanpur

Polarisation is name of the game

The slogans “Batenge toh katenge” (“Divided, we perish”) and “Ek hain toh safe hain” (“United, we are safe”) pushed by the BJP have discomfited its own allies Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. The BJP is showing and proving for one more time that it cannot campaign in an election without playing the religion card. For it, polarisation is the name of the game. True patriotism lies in sharing with less fortunate compatriots. If the BJP is really pro-SCs, STs and OBCs, it should readily agree for a caste census for collation of data regarding the socio-economic conditions of disparate population groups defined by caste.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Spare Musi revival from muddy politics

Sub: A walk to rejuvenate Musi (Nov. 09). The noble endeavour of rejuvenating Musi River, by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy must not get embroiled in needless politics whether there is constructive cooperation from other political parties or not. Polluting industries on the banks of Musi have to be identified and served notices to have their own waste treatment plants before Musi becomes fit for irrigation and fishing. There is peoples’ support for this onerous task which is in line with Ganga and Yamuna cleaning. It will surely require a few years of time before the twin cities have the luxury of witnessing clean water flowing in Musi.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Future of our nation is in our hands

November 14 is celebrated as Children’s Day in India. All children have a right to education, to enjoy their childhood playing, studying and eating, and not working as child labourers. We should abstain from hiring children as labourers of any kind. Help children learn moral values from their parents, learn sincerely from their schools and develop communicative, social and other personality skills. After all, the children of today are the leaders of tomorrow. The future of our nation is in our hands. Teaching starts at home and we, as parents, must realise that the onus is on us to provide the right environment.

Jubel D’Cruz, Mumbai

Maha to witness poll of polls

Maharashtra political fight is almost equal to David vs Goliath and we are all witnessing a historic fight. MVA maintains its will power to win back with majority, while Mahayuti having the lion’s share of votes is trying to hit the jackpot. Freebies pass hands and the pathetic people are ready to score brownie points with a unique political move. It is indeed a win- win situation for all in a poll of poles and we people partake in the drama as players in a cricketing field waiting for our chance. A vote won is a vote secured for the next five years.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai