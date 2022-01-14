MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th January 2021

Worrying times for BJP

For the ruling BJP in Uttara Pradesh, it's seemingly a season of reverse migration. In just three days, eight prominent persons, including three ministers have deserted that party when the elections are one month away.

The populous state has no recent history of bringing back the ruling party successively for the second time. So, BJP would have tougher time than expected at hustings in UP that are crucial in deciding fate for any party in next general elections. The Samajwadi party seems to be in better position than its contenders there. If Congress fares better, it may prove advantageous for BJP there ironically.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Precautions can prevent Covid

Apropos your editorial, "Stopping Covid starts with us all" (Hans India, Jan 13). After a brief lull, come 2022, Coronavirus once again raised its head, this time aggressively on the eve of new year gala. To make the matter worse, the conflicting opinions of medical fraternity, explaining asymptomatic, symptomatic and spike of cases, of late are confusing the general public.

Surprisingly, this Chinese originated Virus is frequently changing with newer variants viz. Coronavirus to Delta variant to Omicron variant. A single shot of vaccine earlier was said to put a stop to the virus. The prescription changed to two doses. Now, a booster/precautionary dose is required to control Delta, Omicron variants. If at all any business is in boom during pandemic period, it seems it is only pharma business. It is therefore rightly said that using masks and maintaining social distance is only an ideal method to keep people away from the present mania.

Govardhan R Jilla, Mumbai

Heed the call of Vivekananda

The nation's youth are our strongest and biggest bulwark against the ills plagueing the society at large. The panacea for issues ranging from, inequality, crimes against women and elderly, petty offences and drug abuse and the nation's security and safety, boils down to "resilient youth who are sound of body and mind." In this context, one can't help but remember Swami Vivekananda's decades-old message to the youth.

"What I want muscles of iron and nerves of steel, inside which dwells a mind of the same as that of which the thunderbolt is made." This is an apt time is to remember Swamiji's life and teachings that youth can transform the fate of India through their hard work, dedication and spiritual power.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

II

It is a pity that some of our leaders entertain the wrong notion that Swami Vivekananda belonged to only one particular religion which runs against the very mission of Vivekananda. Unfortunately, his teachings and philosophy, like that of other great world thinkers, are conspicuous by their absence in our lives and books.

A great percentage of our population today is our youth and therefore we must impart to them things like love for all, love for true wisdom, religious tolerance,love for honesty and hard work.Only the teachings of Vivekananda can give our youngsters all these virtuous things and help them build not only a strong India but also an India that is 'Heaven on earth'.

M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad

Better Rly stations to charge more?

After inaugurating revamped "Rani Kamlapati (formerly Habibganj) Railway Station, PM Modi claimed it is the beginning of moving away from VIP culture to EPI (Every Person Important) culture, now comes the shocker that the Railways are planning to make passenger to pay extra starting from Rs 10 to Rs 50 depending on the class for boarding or alighting from such redeveloped stations.

If the passengers are made to pay extra, how can the BJP government take the credit for redevelopment of railway stations. The credit should go to the passengers who are not only paying tax but extra charges as well.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

KCR showing double standards

There is no doubt that CM KCR has double standards because he is planning to give pension to farmers but those who applied for Aasara pension are still waiting to get the clearance from him for the pension.

The time has come when CM should give equal importance to farmers as well as common people in terms of welfare schemes otherwise people will forget him in the next assembly elections.

Syed Nissar, Hyderabad