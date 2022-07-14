MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th July 2022

No measures to check rupee freefall

Had the depreciation of the rupee been so favourable to tech stocks as claimed in your edit,' the same would have been reflected in the stock prices of the best of the sector. Of course, it is not just one factor that determines the rates, but the rupee-dollar equation is a major factor in which the tech stocks go.

Besides adopting the twin measure of taxes on gold imports and fuel exports, the government is monitoring the situation; whatever that means. I think the PM must revisit his speeches on the falling rupee pre-2014. Was he wrong connecting it with the prestige of the nation then? Or will he retract all that has been earlier said about it?

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Govt kicks up needless row

The furore over 'bared fangs' of the Lion Capital of Ashoka (13 July) is understandable. The needless controversy could have been prevented if the government's obsession had been avoided by simply installing our national flag which symbolises nationalism, unity and patriotism. The national symbol could have been placed at the entrance of the main hall of the new parliament building.

The sculptures themselves have accepted that even though they have maintained the same sketch like the one at Sarnath with 99% accuracy, the one which they could not maintain has been making the lion ferocious. It is a different matter that the tallest statue of Sardar Patel has been erected in Gujarat, Lion is an object of an animal and placing it at such a height has really spoiled the image of the national symbol. This is the problem of one man's obsession that has landed the government in trouble.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

The completely changed character and nature of lions on the Ashoka pillar erupted over new parliament building by replacing the majestic, graceful and regally confident lions of the Ashoka pillar with the snarling and menacing beast. It is the perfect example that our country's concept and perception is changing from Ahimsa to Himsa. The new version on parliament building is snarling and unnecessarily aggressive. Our country preaches non-violence, then why should our lions look ferocious and full of angst?

It seems that our perception from Gandhi is changing towards Godse. TMC MP Mahua Moitra has rightly said that "truth to be told, the transition from Satyameva Jayate to Singhameva Jayate to has been completed in spirit." The designers of the emblem saying that it is a large statue and a view from below may give a distorted impression is just fooling the public. Not calling the opposition parties on the occasion, conducting a religious ceremony on parliament, changing the complete look of national emblem is definitely a major flaw.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet

BJP's presidential selection proves tactful

Apropos news item, 'Uddhav to back NDA's Murmu in Prez polls' (The Hans India, July 13). By proposing Droupadi Murmu as the Presidential candidate, the ruling BJP tactfully turned the tables against its opponent factions. Biju Janata Dal's support was a foregone conclusion as she hails from Orissa. Murmu's 'Tribal tag' caused uneasiness to Mamata Didi of Bengal who opined that the former's elevation to Rashtrapati Bhavan would have been unanimous had the BJP consulted all parties before her nomination.

While YSRCP, TDP factions in Andhra chose to support Murmu, a solace to saffron party, TRS chief of Telangana preferred to go with the lightweight candidate, Yashwant Sinha, as BJP is KCR's enemy no.1 now. And whereas in Maharashtra, a sizeable number of Shiva Sena MPs at their meeting the other day prevailed upon the party chief, Uddhav Thackeray, to go with NDA's Presidential candidate.

His MPs are also waiting to rock the boat. It seems that the former CM is now trying to close the door after many horses already bolted. Of late, murmurs were heard in party circles that there is still time to smoothen the ruffled feathers of party flock by rebuilding the bridges with its age-old ally. Perhaps, the party's official support to BJP candidate in this aspect may be a first such step.

Govardhan R Jilla, Mumbai

Roads badly damaged in EG district

Last week I had been to my native place in Razole taluk and travelled up to Amalapuram in East Godavari district. Almost all roads are so bad; not only transport vehicles are sailing at a snail's speed, walking has also become very tough. During heavy downpour in the past ten days, roads are further damaged with deep ditches logged with water.

The Andhra Pradesh government should first divert its funds from unproductive schemes towards laying roads by cautiously and sincerely maintaining quality on priority.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad