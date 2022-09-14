MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th September 2022

Ban Lithium batteries in EVs

It's tragic and sad to note the demise of seven persons due to a fire accident on account of the blast of an electric scooter in Secunderabad. Instead of being safe and also eco-friendly, the blasts of these 2 wheelers have caused accidents on many occasions. The faulty design of batteries using lithium seems to be the cause for these accidents. And at times overcharging and short circuits could also be the reasons. The central government should impose a total ban on the manufacture and sale of these 2-wheelers until some corrective measures are initiated. Otherwise, accidents and loss of lives & property will continue to take place.

N R Raghuram, Hyderabad

It's turn of govt to tackle inflation

It's of great concern that the retail price index stands at seven per cent indicating resurgence of high inflation levels in India. The ever rising food basket prices have pushed the inflation to the rooftop much above the tolerable levels. The RBI may not have much elbow room to contain the inflation other than tightening the fiscal policy and hiking the interest rates further. The likely increase in interests rates will further burden the common man who is already reeling under price hikes of household items. The government should take measures like decreasing fuel prices and GST on food items to ease the burden.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Protect animals from lumpy skin virus

In many states, the incidence of lumpy skin disease in animals, especially cows, is becoming more and more serious. Vaccines for the prevention of lumpi infection will reach ground level only when emphasis is placed on increasing their production. Along with governments, voluntary organisations and local people should also be engaged in rescue measures at their level. Meanwhile, a demand has also started rising from the states that the disease in animals should be declared as a national calamity. Obviously, if this happens, then it will be easier for the cattle owners to get government help. A temporary ban on the movement and sale of animals from the states affected by lumpi infection can also be a preventive measure.

Divyansha Sharma, Ujjain

Varanasi court order shocking

What good is the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 if its spirit is disregarded to the extent of defeating its whole object while considering disputes over places of worship? The Varanasi district court's decision to uphold the maintainability of the suit seeking the right to worship Hindu deities within the Gyanvapi mosque premises all year round has given rise to the fear that it could be the beginning of the country going the same path as the Babri mosque issue. The court's observation that 'merely on the basis of entries in revenue records, no presumption of title can be drawn regarding a mosque or a temple' is baffling, to say the least. It is India's tragedy that religion is at the centre-stage of national politics and religious fault lines are used to polarize the society.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

II

It is a big win for the Hindu community which is being sidelined by secular forces and anti-Hindu elements in the wake of a local court in Varanasi that dismissed the maintainability of a petition filed by five Hindu women seeking worshipping rights of Hindu deities whose idols are located in the Gyanvapi mosque compound. There is no doubt that the judgement would pave the way for more favourable decisions to accrue to the Hindu community in terms of temple entry and worship of the Lord Shiva, located in the vazukhana, that the Muslims have claimed to be a fountain.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

BJP fails to trigger tensions

Telangana state BJP president made attempts to play with the sentiments of people when the Ganesh Chaturthi festival began by claiming that the state government was not allowing the people to immerse the idols in Hussain Sagar. With the peaceful completion of ten days of festivals followed by immersion, his attempts have failed. However, when it comes to sentiments, only when politicians, in particular those from BJP, think it has been hurt, do they raise their voice and attempt to create tension. Have they bothered about the sentiments of people like lakhs of others when we are made to keep silent when Lord Ganesh's Idols are given PM's Modi touch with RSS uniform holding the national flag. It looks like when it comes to Hindu sentiments, as for ordinary Hindus, their sentiments are equal but the BJP leaders' sentiments are more equal than ours.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad