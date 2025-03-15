MyVoice: Views of our readers 15th March 2025

An acid test for centre-state relations

The confrontation between the central government and the state of Tamil Nadu is taking an ugly turn. Both sides are crossing limits with novel ideas. If the central government has stopped releasing funds of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan in the name of non-compliance with National Education Policy (NEP), the state has replaced the symbol of rupee with its own Tamil letter. The Centre is expected to respect federal principles by giving leverage to the states in the implementation of education policies. At the same time, the states cannot deny the symbols of national spirit at any cost. Both parties should act beyond own interests in the best interest of the nation. The centre-state relations cannot be allowed a free fall.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

The DMK accused the BJP of attempting to undermine the linguistic and cultural identity of Tamil Nadu. The 3-language formula and imposition of Hindi in the NEP is opposed by CM MK Stalin. English as the official language is also the medium of communication around the world. Is there any rational justification to the need for Hindi? National integrity is possible by respecting the autonomy of local governance, and by not interfering it through central agents viz., Governors, CBI, CAG, etc. The introduction of Tamil letter in State Budget logo is justified as it symbolises autonomy and dignity of the state.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

The NEP is supposed to integrate entire India. But TN always confronts the centre on this 3-language issue. And whether the “delimitation” of LS seats is going to cause loss to the Southern States or not, the manner in which Stalin is raising cudgels against the Centre smacks of out and out confrontation. And by opposing the NEP again, the TN CM is playing the age-old anti-Hindi plank as a tool for vote-bank politics. Overall, it is an exercise at building one’s own political career.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Enhancing parliament seats in the north belt leaving a negligible number to south will be helpful to the plans of BJP to retain power for the fourth time without having parasite problem. Tamil Nadu CM tied the belt in the delimitation cat by inviting all CMs of South who have agreed to participate in Chennai meeting. AP CM since having ties with BJP cannot venture to support the move, though in heart he may have the same feeling as Stalin has.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Ceasefire fate: Ball in Russian court

The US ceasefire proposal, recently accepted by Ukraine, marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. This temporary 30-day truce aims to create a window of opportunity for dialogue and confidence-building measures between the two nations. The pause in war can serve as a foundation for broader peace talks, enabling Ukraine to regroup and strengthen its position. The ceasefire proposal offers an opportunity for Russia to reassess its strategy and engage in meaningful dialogue. However, Russia’s willingness to accept and uphold the ceasefire remains uncertain, given its strategic objectives in the conflict. Any delay on the part of Russia may see US provide more military aid to Ukraine, which has been resumed after Zelensky’s apology and agreement to the ceasefire.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

Other Guvs must emulate Kerala Governor

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar bypassed protocol the other day to join the Kerala Chief Minister for an informal meeting with the Union Finance Minister to raise the state’s pressing financial needs including release of special package for landslide-hit Wayanad. The Governor’s act, besides being emulable, in these days of centre-state rift with the connivance of Governors of respective states, nurtures crucial centre-state relations, which had hit its nadir in Kerala under his predecessor.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Consumers have rights and responsibilities

The theme of 2025 World Consumer Rights Day (March 15) is “A Just Transition to Sustainable Lifestyles” which reminds consumers about the importance of making sustainable and healthy lifestyle choices accessible, available and affordable for everyone. The Consumer Protection Act of India grants consumers several rights and safeguard them from exploitation. The key consumer rights are right to safety, information, choice, to be heard, to seek redressal, and right to consumer education. Although these rights are made to protect consumers, they come with responsibilities such as being informed, taking ethical purchasing decisions, and reporting unethical business practices. By staying informed and making responsible choices, consumers can contribute to a more just and ethical marketplace.

Dr Burra Madhusudhan Reddy, Karimnagar