MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th January 2021

Stop this anti-society move

Festivals like Sankranti and Diwali are occasions for family gatherings /unions. Millions travel from cities where they work to villages to meet relatives and friends and keep up relations . This must be encouraged. On China's new year day, the government encourages and facilitates such travel by running special trains at reduced fares, holding family bonds should be preserved. Indian Railways and State Road Transport Corporations (SRTC) do run special trains but increase fares including for platform tickets. The RTC increase fares by 50 per cent. This increase in fares is undue profiteering and anti-society. Indians cherish family bonds and their villages. This is a cultural value. Therefore Railways and SRTC's must not increase fares; on the other hand they should reduce the fare and run maximum number of trains and buses.

Dr T Hanuman Chowdary, Secunderabad

Vaccination unrolls



16th January,2021 is a red-letter day in the annals of Indian medical history in the view of launching Covid-19 vaccine on this day all over India in a phased manner. I feel that the death toll in India on account of Corona is relatively less when compared to US, Europe etc and the Indian initiative to contain this otherwise devastating disease is praiseworthy ,still the use of vaccines without finishing third phase of clinical trial may not be warranted and it got to be waited till the trials are over.

I am afraid that the fears of yet another viral affront on humanity much more disastrous than what has besieged. The universal competitiveness on the front of vaccine arena with claims and counter claims may be unwarranted. But, in this current scenario the country has got to be more cautious and more assuring to the people with claim either available vaccine is equally effective and not to be choosy.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

Housewives should be paid

The idea of payment of salary to the unemployed housewives by the MNM party of Kamal Hasan is novel to India. Income earned by a family member should be used for purposes like family health and children's education. So instead of crediting the funds to the account of the housewife it is better to pay directly to the beneficiary concerned, the school management or a nursing home as the case may be, so that hard earned money is not wasted by dominant male members of the family, if any.

M Ramakrishna, Anantapur