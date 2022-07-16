MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th July 2022

Let's remain safe during rainy season

As intense spells of rains leave several stretches under sheets of water with many submerged and low-lying areas inundated, it is painful to witness the devastation caused by the rains. Normal life in the flood-hit areas have literally come to a standstill. Though the state is hit by floods every year, it is sad to see preparations to manage them are far from satisfactory.

The displacement caused by floods year after year has raised serious questions on the efficiency of our disaster management system and the utilisation of funds earmarked to tackle the consequences of the recurring calamity. As lack of any policy on flood management is a key to reduce the magnitude of disaster, it is unfortunate that only crores are spent on visits of minister and officials to flood devasted areas wasting money instead of employing technology to minimise the miseries of people during rains.

Though rains have stopped temporarily, the threat looms large due to spike in seasonal diseases like diarrhoea, typhoid and vector-borne diseases reported from hospitals and with more number anticipated as monsoon progresses has created a fear among people. All in all, in order to be safe, it is imperative people adhere to healthy practices like drinking boiled water, using mosquito repellents, eating fresh home prepared food and above all, keep surroundings clean and maintain hygiene.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Dissent and Thoreau editorial



Your editorial "Thoreau and bitterness in Indian Society" is good and thought-provoking. It is kind of you to have introduced Thoreau to your readers and thanks for sharing his thoughts. But why did you club India with Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Ukraine and Russia? Is it possible to please all people with Government policies? Don't you think dissent is there in every country? Does it mean the governments do not have general mandate of the people? Many voices ,one country is possible in a democracy, so also in India.

Dr J.Bhagyalakshmi, Madanapalle

Let Parliament function normally



Whenever the Parliament session begins, the Speaker convenes an all-party meeting to get the support from the opposition parties to conduct the session in a smooth manner. But I think it is a mere formality because when the Parliament session starts no one maintains the decorum and specially opposition parties create a havoc by making loud noises and disturb the session.

There's a need to run the Parliament session in a peaceful way. If any member of Parliament creates ruckus he or she should be debarred for entire session or they should give the punishment by asking them to sit in the viewers' gallery and watch the proceedings. Hope Lok Sabha Speaker will take necessary steps in this regard and pave the way for peaceful conduct of entire session.

Syed Nissar, Hyderabad

Anti-national activities on the rise



As per recent news, the way the Popular Front of India (PFI) conspiracy has been exposed in Bihar, it is a big challenge for the security agencies of India. At the same time, it is becoming clear from the documents found in the investigation that there is a close relationship between PFI and SDPI and both the organisations are also showing signs of indulging in anti-national activities.

In the past, the involvement of PFI in the incidents happening in different parts of the country has also been expressed. And now the way the road map of PFI to make India an Islamic country has been revealed in the news, after that there is no scope that PFI or SDPI is not working in the interest of the country.

The security agencies of the country should investigate these organisations thoroughly and the culprits should be punished who are found indulging in anti-national activities and such organizations should be banned by the government .

Rajender Kumar Sharma, Rewari, Haryana

Sad development



The incident of a 16-year-old girl forced to donate her egg cells not once but eight times is really a sad thing to note. How can a mother do such a drastic deed which is unimaginable. The rule says that adult married women in the age group of 21-35 years with a child only are permitted to donate oocyte only once. The mother of the child and the hospitals which allowed this act should be punished severely,

TSN Rao, Hyderabad