MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th September 2023

INDIA blind to Bharat success at G20

The country witnessed a mammoth show of G20 under India’s Presidency that proved a tremendous success. Vital deliberations were made threadbare culminating in a joint declaration that saw no dilution or India’s interests being diluted. Overall, the country won the admiration of the EU and the Western world for India’s resolution carrying forward the roadmap in achieving self-sufficiency, in terms of manufacturing, infrastructure, logistics, science & technology, defence production, poverty alleviation and agriculture. But, sadly enough the Opposition deliberately blindfolded itself from all these deliberations and developments that have place at the G20 event; but, not forgetting to berate and belittle the global event with usual diatribe as Priyanka Vadra called it a washout, Lalu Prasad Yadav said it was a waste of money while others alleged wholesale corruption. But, people of Bharat saw and enjoyed every bit of action with an enormous pride.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Oppn boycott of news anchors unwise

Apropos, ‘I.N.D.I.A blacklists 14 TV anchors for spreading hatred,’ (THI, Sept 15). The Opposition front’s unprecedented step to boycott the news debates anchored by 14 hosts of the TV news channels alleging that the hosts promote hatred stands hollow. The timing of the decision strongly suggests that Opposition block wants to evade the inconvenient questions over the likely contradictions and divisions over the issues of seat-sharing and leadership among 28 parties formed to oppose BJP unitedly in 2024 elections. The debates and discussion on televisions is an important event to elicit the views on the issues pertaining to the country. However, by not participating in such debates on vital issues, the Opposition is allowing the ruling party to establish the narratives that suits it. But, this bizarre decision certainly puts I.N.D.I.A front itself in disadvantage.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Need to decarbonise shipping sector

Shipping is one of the crucial elements of world economy. It plays pivotal role in global freight transportation by carrying 80 per cent of the traded value. But it accounts for about 3 per cent of human made carbon emissions, with a majority of the freight careers using fossil fuels. To decarbonise the sector, it has to move beyond fossil fuels in compliance with the 2015 Paris climate change agreement. It can use cleaner options like biofuels, LNG, Hydrogen fuel cells, Ammonia etc. The International Maritime Organization would like to cut greenhouse gas emissions by half by 2050 though not enough to contain global temperature hike of 1.5 degree Celsius by 2050. The efforts of IMO are not enough, every country should ratify acts to reduce emissions and use environment-friendly fuels to run the shipping industry.

Arka Goswami, Durgapur

Take note of rise in Kashmir terrorism

Sir, an Army Colonel, a Major and a DySP lost their lives during an operation to flush out militants from the Gadole area of Anantnag in Kashmir the other day. A shadow group of Pakistan-based L-e-T, Resistance Front, has claimed responsibility for the heinous attack. This showcases the reality that the Indo-Pak border still remains porous through which Pak-trained militants continue to sneak into the country, with local connivance. It is logistical support militants receive from local population that needs to be clamped on, without compromise.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Kavitha cannot dodge ED probe for long

BRS, MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha who received summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi Excise Policy case said she would not be able to appear before the agency owing to preoccupation. It may be recalled that Kavitha has been questioned several times before by the ED. There is no doubt that the Liquorgate case is unmistakably closing in on her in the aftermath of Arun Ramachandra Pillai turning an approver in the case. Kavitha said the case was politically motivated; and compared the ongoing ED questioning to a never-ending TV serial; but a soap opera will surely have an ending at one time or the other. As for teaching lessons to the BJP in the upcoming elections, this rests purely at the hands of the electorate.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

India rightly brings focus on biofuels

India has made a commendable move towards a sustainable energy future with the launch of the Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA). It involves biofuels sourced from renewables like sugarcane, grains, biomass, and agricultural waste. It’s set to benefit agriculturally rich nations like India in their pursuit of achieving a net-zero carbon goal by 2070, simultaneously reducing dependence on costly oil imports and enhancing its energy security. Additionally, cost-effective biofuel production will boost industry competitiveness and attract investors.

Devanshi Mehta, Hyderabad