MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th July 2024

Blatant misuse of money bill provision by Centre

It is very hearting to hear from none other than Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud would form separate Constitution Benches to hear the petitions that were to question the Modi government to pass certain bills dressing as money bills. It has become a habit of the Modi government ever since it assumed office in 2014. It is easy way to pass certain bills, circumventing Rajya Sabha when it does not sufficient strength in the upper house.

Even today the NDA has 101 members whereas the BJP has only 86 which is far below the required strength of 125. So, under these circumstances several bills have been bulldozed since the BJP government assumed office. Especially the public interest bills like PMLA, Aadhar and the Finance Act were passed, circumventing upper house by naming as money bills.

In fact to categorise certain bill as money bill by the Speaker it must contain provisions related to revenue, taxation, government expenditure and borrowing. Surprisingly, the above mentioned bills don’t have those provisions. By doing so the government ignored the experience and knowledge of the members of the Rajya Sabha. It has resulted in public resentment over such bills when they were made Acts. Thus, the people who head the government must know the value of upper house as well debate in the Legislative Houses.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru, AP

Disquiet across country over Jammu attacks

The Doda attack is the last in a series of incidents in which militants have killed soldiers. It has caused disquiet across the country. The general feeling is that the government must do all that is possible to prevent further loss of life of soldiers. Government claims that its abrogation of Article: 370 stripping Jammu and Kashmir of special status and its bifurcation of the state have helped contain militancy and bring normalcy to the region is belied by the uptick in attacks on troops. The promised ‘new era’ has not become a reality.

The only change we observe is that the epicentre of militant activity has shifted from Kashmir to Jammu. Militants are using the dense forest terrain in Jammu to their advantage. The spate of attacks lay bare the limits of a military approach to what is essentially a political problem. Deployment of more military and paramilitary personnel is unlikely to achieve the desired effect.

Encounter operations involve exchange of fire and casualties. The government should start thinking in terms of breaking the vicious cycle of killings and tit-for-tat killings and easing the security burden on the army. Instead of relying on a military solution, it should identify the root causes for militancy and address them and initiate political processes for peace. The Vajpayee Doctrine of Insaniyat, Jamhuriat and Kashmiriyat may help in the troubled Himalayan region.

G. David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Top examinations credibility at stake

It is very sad state of affairs that alleged malpractices surfaced in the selection process of IAS. UPSC the prestigious professional and statutory institution has come under scrutiny due to the glaring case of Puja Khedkar allegedly misrepresenting disability and using influence of high places to get into IAS. If top examinations like NEET, Civil Services are compromised, what can be expected of others?

P R Ravinder, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad

Restore concession in railway ticket

Before the Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020, Indian Railways offered 50% concession on train fares to senior citizens and government-recognised journalists. Railway department stopped all kinds of concessions during the Covid pandemic. The central government has not yet continued the concession after recovery from Corona.

The concession was applicable to Durantho, Shatabdi, Jana Shatabdi, Rajdhani, Mail and Express trains. 40 percent discount for men above 60 years of age and 50 percent discount for women above 58 years of age were provided. Now that the budget of 2024-25 is approaching, the ticket concessions must be restored.Keeping in view the needs and financial dimensions of senior citizens, the central government should take a decision on this issue and implement concessions in ticket charges for senior citizens and journalists.

Appanna Gonapa, Visakhapatnam